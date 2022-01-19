How to be fit? Will Smith’s Personal Trainer Advice

Want to get in the best shape of your life? Will Smith, Hollywood action star surprised many in May 2021 when he revealed that he was in the “worst shape of his life” due to quarantine and that he needed to make a change in his life, not only because of the physical appearance, but also because of the emotional aspect behind your weight gain.

For this reason, in November of last year, the American actor announced on his Instagram account that he wanted to challenge himself to lose 9 kilos in 20 weeks. To document his progress, the producer also made a series of 6 episodes on YouTube that he titled Best Shape of My Life, the best form of my life, in Spanish. The series went viral and people started using the #bigwilliechallenge to document their physical transformations inspired by the actor’s challenge.

The achievements of the actor were also of his personal trainer, Aaron Ferguson, who attended Will Smith in the fitness challenge that helped him lose almost 10 kilos in 20 weeks in a healthy, effective, but above all, lasting way. If you are looking for inspiration or motivation to lose weight, here we share the secrets of personal trainer from Will Smith to get in the best shape of your life.

How to be in the best shape?

Getting in top shape is surprisingly not so much about the physical as it is about the mental. Aaron Ferguson says that physical actions are not easy but they are simple, whether it is lifting weights, jumping rope or running several kilometers, although it implies an arduous effort, the reality is that a physical effort is easier than a mental one. the wishes of lose weight and do exercise they always come tied with an emotional issue.

For this reason, Ferguson believes that one of the secrets of physical transformation is that more than a lifestyle, it is a mental state in which the relationship we have with food, with the exercise and with our body. For this, it is necessary to dedicate time and energy to explore these issues and understand what is the previous blockage that we have had that does not allow us to achieve our goals.

For example, we have to think about whether we have emotions linked to food and think about whether we notice behavior patterns in which we eat fatty or sugary foods when we are sad, nervous or angry. But not only with food but also with intake, for example the need to watch TV and eat unconsciously until the show or snack is over, without realizing what was consumed. However, Ferguson adds, realizing these things is not easy, and many people are not ready for that kind of insight. exercise mental.

Understanding our relationship with food

After finding the eating patterns mentioned above, Ferguson explains that the next step is to go back to those moments and try to understand what it was that we felt when we wanted to channel the energy by eating.

Thinking about these things will make us have a better understanding of ourselves and reach a higher level of consciousness and this is how people maintain a fit physique for many years without going through the rebound stages. If we understand our relationship with food, we are less likely to use it in harmful ways and the same goes for exercise, affirms the personal trainer from Will Smith, Aaron Ferguson.

In relation to the above, there are many people who lead or try to lead a fitness life and practice the cheat days or cheat days. On this, Ferguson believes that it is best not to have one or two days where you are completely free to eat anything, because then many people exaggerate and return to a state of eating unconsciously. It would be best to have cheat meals or cheat meals, in which a food or dish functions as that escape.

know your limits

Yes OK Will Smith he is an actor whose work also depends on his appearance and physical condition, the truth is that we all have different limits. Ferguson implemented a particular type of training for Smith, but that doesn’t mean everyone who wants to get in shape should spend all day in the gym.

Therefore, Ferguson recommends that we know our limits and what we are willing to deliver. We all have different times and activities and therefore not all of us can do an hour and a half of exercise or physical activity 7 days a week. Choose a plan that suits you and stick to it and you will measure the success of your effort.

On diet, the personal trainer from Will Smith Nor does it recommend one in particular, but rather that it be a balanced diet such as carbohydrates, legumes, fruits, vegetables and protein; the consumption of each one will be in accordance with the goals that are sought to be achieved.

Was being in shape your New Year’s resolution?

For Ferguson, the essential purpose should be to be healthy. From there you can derive others such as lose weight, do exercise or make one diet, but always bearing in mind that it is done for health. But to achieve those goals, he recommends that we ask ourselves a fundamental question: why haven’t I achieved my goals sooner?

Once having the answer, the next thing is to ask yourself if it is possible that the same thing happens again as before and if so, you will have to develop a plan so that it does not happen again or to find ways to maintain the objectives regardless of the circumstances.

Others advice to be in the best shape and stay there that Ferguson gives is to opt for a measurement of body fat rather than kilograms, because the figure that really matters is the first. Finally, drinking 2 or 2.5 liters of water is the best ally in this new life plan, since drinking water, in addition to maintaining a state of hydration, also satisfies and removes hunger, which is important because many people confuse hunger with thirst

