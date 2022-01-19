How is the negotiation between America and DC United going?

Movements continue in America, a team that continues to strengthen its squad and is about to tie up its fifth reinforcement of the season, it is about Paul Arriola, who is close to landing on the nest.

RECORD could know, that the negotiations between the Eagles with the D.C. United of the mls for Arriola they are very advanced; However, the signing is not yet closed, but inside the Americanist heart they trust that between tomorrow and Friday they will be able to seal their pass.

In Coapa they were looking for the player to arrive on loan for a year with an option to buy, while the North American team wanted to transfer him in a definitive purchase for three million dollars, so they are now negotiating that he can arrive on loan during 2022 with a compulsory purchase at the end of it.

video:



Arriola He is in Arizona concentrated with the United States team from here until Friday, so Saturday and Sunday will have days off, and in case the negotiations come to fruition, the player will not be able to report immediately because on Monday returns to the camp of the Stars and Stripes team, with whom he will travel to Columbus to play the qualifiers heading to qatar.

Paul is in all the disposition to play with him America, because he knows the team very well, as well as the MX League, because he played for Xolos between 2013 and 2017. In addition, he knows that since it is a World Cup year, the spotlight of those from Coapa can catapult him to the international fair that will be held at the end of the year.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: AMERICA: PAUL ARRIOLA ASSURED THAT THERE IS INTEREST FROM THE EAGLES IN HIS SERVICES