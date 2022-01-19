Horizon Forbidden West gives us a fascinating story trailer that confirms the return of Michelle Jenner as the voice of Aloy

Guerrilla Games does not want the expectation that Horizon Fobidden West is generating to diminish one iota, that is why it invites us to see an impressive trailer that this time is dedicated entirely to the plot of the game and that also comes dubbed into Spanish.

Precisely at the beginning of the video we can see actress michelle jenner thank all the support and the good comments that the fans have deposited, revealing that they wanted to count on her once again to participate in this sequel and be responsible for giving Aloy a voice, as happened in Horizon Zero Dawn and its expansion The Frozen Wilds.

Regarding this new development, we can discover the reasons why Aloy will travel to the forbidden west, where you must investigate the cause of the mysterious and deadly plague that is destroying the inhabitants and destroying the land. However, in this adventure new dangers and threats await you against which you must fight.





Regalla, his rebels and a powerful army of machines These are just some of the enemies that we will have to face up to, although luckily Aloy will not be alone. He will also have the help of Sylens, Hekarro (the chief of the Tenakth), Tilda and a mysterious character with a special connection.

It will be from 18th of February, the day that Horizon Forbidden West will go on sale for PS4 and PS5, when we will find out if Aloy and her companions will be able to overcome these adversities that await them.