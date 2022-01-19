Here’s Why Keanu Reeves Gives Away Much Of His Wealth Away: “He’s A Little Embarrassed”

Keanu Reeves is undoubtedly one of the most generous actors in the world. the star of Matrix who is famous for treating her film crew with expensive gifts, believes in giving back to society.

A source close to John Wick he told Page Six that “he’s a bit embarrassed” for his wealth.

“Keanu has given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most will ever know.”said the family friend. “He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood megastars, he never takes any of this for granted.”

Another Hollywood source cited how he is one of the favorite actors to work with.

“Trust me, stuntmen are dying to work with Keanu. Not just for the gifts. It’s because you take them very seriously and give them credit for helping to contribute to your success. Stuntmen, fight trainers: these people rarely understand that.”

A casting director added: “The reason Keanu starred in 60 movies is that in addition to audiences, directors love him, co-stars love him, crews love him. He is always prepared, always on time. Thoughtful, communicative, affectionate – there is no one whose name I don’t know or who I haven’t had a conversation with.”