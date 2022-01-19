her daughter Zahara dazzles with gradient blue hair

The daughter from Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Zahara Jolie Pitt, she has grown up to be a stylish teenager.

to their 17 years, The young woman has learned a lot about fashion from her mother, who has not only given her the best advice, but has also given her some of her most chic garments.

From jeans, even dresses and skirts They are part of her daily looks, with which she exudes style and sets trends.

For this reason, it has become a fashion icon at her young age, and in a fashion benchmark with its casual and formal looks.

But, the young woman not only enchants with her looks, but also with her hair, which has led in different ways.

Long, short, with braids, or leaving your curls natural, are some of the ways in which he has worn his hair, demonstrating his versatility.

And recently, he surprised with a change of look during a family outing, showing his side risky.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter surprises with blue hair

During a walk in New York with her mother Angeline, and his brother Maddox, Zahara showed off her new look.

And now he has the long blue gradient hair with braids, wearing the upper part in a darker tone, and the ends in light blue.

The young woman wore this look with a black blouse, skinny jeans in the same tone, and complemented with a brown maxi coat, and black and white tennis shoes.

“I love Zahara’s new look”, “OMG she looks beautiful with blue hair”, “I love Zahara’s style”, “Zahara always so beautiful”, “wow blue hair, she looks very chic”, and “ I want hair like her”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Zahara started the year in the best style, showing his riskier side, and we can’t wait to see what else this year will surprise us with. 2022.