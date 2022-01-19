He received an offer of about 7 million dollars for Pedro Aquino; is being analyzed

The template is still open in Coapa. America received a few days ago an offer for Peter Aquinaswho could be added to the list of changes.

It seems that the casualties in the America They could go on RECORD He was able to find out that an attractive offer for the Peruvian arrived at the team’s offices, which he is analyzing.

It is known that since December Not here It has been monitored and although it seems that it is an interesting offer that would be around 7 million dollars, in Coapa they are cautious with their decision.

Although in Coapa they are not unprotected in that area, remembering that Jona has just joined the squad and that santiago naveda He is recovering the level that he showed until before his injury, it is not a secret that the figure of the Peruvian in that sector of the court is fundamental.

It is worth mentioning that there is a sector of the Americanist fans that is still upset with Aquino, who did not comply with the recommendations of the club’s medical staff and played the qualifiers with his team without being physically one hundred, causing a relapse of his muscle injury that prevented him from be in the quarterfinals against Cougars.

