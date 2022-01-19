Have you seen the ‘Bechloe’ kiss from ‘Pitch Perfect 3’?

The first of the movies Giving the note (or pitch-perfect) turns ten this year, enough time to have fallen in one way or another into the clutches of his stupid humor and his perfect harmonies. The last film of the saga arrived in 2017, and while we waited for the fourth and final part that is scheduled for this year, we have found out about the salseo!

Anyone who has seen the movies will know that relationship in movies between Scholarship (Anna Kendrick) and Chloe (Brittany Snow) is… let’s call it close. From the first moment the girls have a different vibe that evolves into a special friendship, as shown in the conversations that Beca has with Amy (Rebel Wilson) in ‘Pitch Perfect 2’. So much so that many fans (with us in the lead waving a flag on the bow of this ships) began to fill the networks with comments, fanfics and fanarts about bechloe and his future in the movies.

And it was not for less, because the creators of the films took advantage of the pull to start up all the machinery of the queerbait. It has no other name and I am going to give you a very clear example:

WHO does a promo like this so they don’t mess them up later? Bad people, just bad people. (Note that I am not talking about the actresses, they are two soletes)

The question and the sauce come because, at the premiere of the third film in Australia, actress Rebel Wilson told some fans that there was no kiss in the film, but that YES a kiss scene was recorded at the request of Anna Kendrick, who wanted to include her in the outtakes on the DVD as a gift to fans. Anna Kendrick, WE LOVE YOU.

Unfortunately that kiss was never included in said DVD, we had to stay with the words of Rebel and dreaming that one day the scene would be published.

And it was published! About a year ago someone leaked a video of the scene being recorded on networks:

I don’t know who is yelling ‘YEEEEAAAAHHHH’ at the end but SAME man.

What is your opinion? I think if they had had the courage to put this scene in the movie I would have fainted.