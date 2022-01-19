Get to know the new design of WhatsApp in Windows 11

File photo. | Credit: WINDOWS STORE



With the arrival of the new Microsoft system, WhatsApp has also decided to take advantage of and make its instant messaging service a native Windows 11 app, thus revealing a new interface that closely matches the design that the latest version of the system proposes. and, although these changes have not yet been implemented for all users, people who have WhatsApp Beta will be able to use the new application.

As the Twitter user FireCube explains, WhatsApp has begun to make use of WinUI 2.6, the Windows user interface library to integrate it with some of the app’s own elements such as icons, buttons and other visual components that look like Windows aesthetics. 11 that proposes a more fluid design, new tones, rounded corners, among others.

The new WhatsApp app is supported by the new UWP (Universal Windows Platform) form, which is equivalent to a much lower consumption of RAM, thus having a much more efficient program.

How to use the new version of WhatsApp in Windows 11

Since November of last year, users can already find WhatsApp directly from the Microsoft Store, the version still has the aesthetics that the messaging service already had, although there is a method for those who do not want to wait any longer to try the new aesthetics and options proposed by WhatsApp Desktop with the Windows Fluent Design aesthetic.

First of all, you must be a Beta user on the device you want to link, then you must uninstall the version of WhatsApp you currently have in Windows, now go to the Microsoft Store and download ‘Whatsapp Beta’, once downloaded, you will be able to see a new interface where you can It will request the pairing of the devices through a QR code, once this is done, it should already have the new aesthetics proposed by the app, it should be clarified that although it is a Beta version, it will work the same as the original version of WhatsApp Desktop, allowing you to send voice notes, files, among others.

How to access the WhatsApp Beta version

If you are one of those people who likes to try out the latest features of your favorite apps, the WhatsApp Beta version would help you, as it will allow you to test upcoming features before they are officially rolled out.

To download the trial version of Whatsapp on Android, you will need to enroll in the following link of the Google Play Store testing program, after completing the step, users just need to update Whatsapp to access the new features. You can even search for the app from the Play Store to find a section called ‘Beta Program’ where you can sign up.

It should be noted that the testing program is not always open, as there are times when the application does not accept new testers, so you must be very careful to apply. Another factor that must be taken into account is that since it is a development version, it is updated much more often than the official application, so it is important to be aware of the available storage space.

In case of not having storage, you can always delete other applications or free up space from the same application, for this you will have to take on the task of deleting the content that you no longer consider necessary such as photos and videos that have a backup or that you just don’t want to have on your phone anymore, you can always clear the app’s cache anyway.

