From IT to customer service: The 15 jobs most in demand for 2022

Before the pandemic the job market it was already facing changes due, among other aspects, to technological advances and the digitization of activities. The health emergency caused by Covid-19 accelerated this transformation that not only covers the ways in which we work, but also the jobs themselves, creating new positions.

according to the list Booming Jobs 2022 from LinkedIn, are 15 jobs which have had the greatest increase in demand in recent years, mainly in industries such as information technology, financial services, health, logistics, supply chain and marketing.

“The best thing is that this list is not only focused on job search. It offers a view of the future, as it points to where the labor market is headed and where there are long-term opportunities”, the report highlights.

Depending on the position, the experience required to occupy one of these positions can be a minimum of 2.4 years and up to 7.6 years. Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Querétaro are the cities where there is the greatest generation of vacancies for these jobs, but Puebla, Aguascalientes, Toluca and León have also gained ground.

What are the jobs with the highest demand? What is your function? What skills are required? What industries and cities are they in? Here we answer these questions:

» 1. Business Development Representative

Function: is responsible for identifying and procuring new customers and business.

Skills: sales, sales prospecting and negotiation.

Industries: marketing and advertising, information technology and services, computer software.

Cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro and Puebla.

» 2. User Experience Researcher

Function: plans, designs and executes user studies, while analyzing the results.

Competencies: usability testing, user-centered design and user experience.

Industries: financial services, information technology and services, and management consulting.

Cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara and Puebla.

» 3. Data Engineer

Function: It is mainly responsible for transforming the data into a format that can be easily analyzed.

Competencies: handling of Apache Spark, Hadoop and Scala.

Industries: information technology and services, financial services, and the automotive industry.

Cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro, Morelia, León and Monterrey.

» 4. Customer Service Analyst

Function: collects and analyzes customer data to work on solving problems.

Competencies: customer service, SAP products and negotiation.

Industries: Financial services, food and beverages, and information technology and services.

Cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Toluca and Aguascalientes.

» 5. Backend Developer

Function: Build, code, and enhance the server, applications, and databases to create a functional end-user experience.

Competencies: handling of JavaScript, Git and MySQL.

Industries: information technology and services, computer software, and financial services.

Cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro, Mérida and Morelia.

» 6. Data Scientist

Function: Turn raw data into valuable information an organization needs to grow and compete.

Competencies: Data Science, Machine Learning R and Python

Industries: information technology and services, financial services and retail.

Cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro and Aguascalientes

» 7. Clinical Research Assistant

Function: establishes, coordinates and supervises clinical studies with medicines, medical nutrition or medical devices.

Competencies: clinical trials, good clinical practice and clinical control.

Industries: pharmaceuticals, hospitals, and healthcare and research.

Cities: Mexico City, Monterrey, San Luis Potosí and Guadalajara.

» 8. On-site specialist

Function: Focuses on providing technical support services in the supervision of daily activities to ensure timely and accurate responses to customer requests.

Competencies: continuous improvement, 5S and lean manufacturing.

Industries: pharmaceutical, internet and consumer goods.

Cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Querétaro.

» 9. Software Test Engineer

Function: It is dedicated to testing software or applications to ensure that they work correctly. Their role is key during the planning and design of a product, as their tests ensure that it will be useful and of good quality.

Competencies: test automation, Selenium and Selenium WebDriver.

Industries: information technology and services, software and medical devices.

Cities: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Aguascalientes, Querétaro and Monterrey.

» 10. Front-end developer

Function: is the person responsible for programming a web browser, that is, he is the one who translates the design and visual style definitions made in previous stages into semantic HTML codes.

Competencies: React.js, JavaScript and SASS Language.

Industries: information technology and services, software and financial services.

Cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Aguascalientes and Colima.

» 11. Incident Manager

Role: Works to manage the lifecycle of all unplanned outages, failures, and downgrades of IT services.

Competencies: incident management, IT service management and serious incident management.

Industries: information technology and services, insurance and financial services.

Cities: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Aguascalientes and Querétaro.

» 12. Operations Representative

Role: Is the person responsible for ensuring that the organization’s operational tasks are handled properly so that customer services and transaction processing run smoothly.

Competencies: logistics management, transportation, international logistics and supply chain management.

Industries: logistics and supply chain, services and information technology and outsourcing.

Cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro and León.

» 13. Commercial Specialist

Role: He is a professional analyst who helps their companies by developing marketing strategies, identifying business opportunities to provide useful data to inform, plan and execute business events.

Skills: negotiation, strategic planning and sales.

Industries: real estate, information technology and services, logistics and supply chain.

Cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, León and Toluca.

» 14. User Experience Designer

Role: Responsible for measuring and optimizing applications and websites to improve usability and create the best user experience by exploring many different approaches to solving end-user problems.

Competencies: user experience, user interface design and wireframing.

Industries: information technology and services, computer software, and marketing and advertising.

Cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Aguascalientes, Monterrey and Toluca.

15. Product Manager

Role: Is the person who identifies the customer need and the broader business goals that a product or feature will meet and assembles a team to turn that vision into reality.

Competencies: scrum, agile methodologies and product management.

Industries: information technology and services, financial services, and banking.

Cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro, Toluca and Torreón.

Why these posts?

“In some way it is a consolidation of a trend that we have already been observing, which is driving demand very strongly for everything that is digital and what is around the digital transformation”, said Ramiro Luz, Director of Talent Solutions for LinkedIn Mexico and Latin America.

Changes stemming from digital transformation and consumer habits are likely to continue to create new jobs in areas such as information technology and customer service, the executive said.

“Actually the labor demand it is a response to changing habits or needs. For example, if we had changes in the way we buy products or services and there is a perception that this will remain after the pandemic, that implies a variety of companies from different industries betting on an easy, simple, secure customer experience. and agile, all of this moves a whole chain of enormous products and services”, he pointed out.

These movements, explained Ramiro Luz, will continue to cause strong growth in the demand for some positions. But the creation of these roles not only responds to the change in consumption habits, but also to the need to maintain business competitiveness.

Gender gap present

However, the growth of these jobs has not represented equal opportunities for men and women. In most roles there is a gender gap, the most marked is that of backend developer, where only nine workers are found for every 91 workers.

Only in three types of jobs the female staff exceeds the male. As clinical research assistants, women make up 60% of hires; as customer service analysts, 50.44%; for user experience researcher, 65.60 percent.

Apart from backend development, the jobs where the highest hiring gaps by gender they are: data engineer, with a level of 15.28% of the female workforce; incidence manager, with 17.42%; frontend developer, with 18.29%; data scientists, with 19.80%, and software testing engineers, with an average of 22.45% of workers.

Ramiro Luz considered that this gap may be linked to various factors, such as the low promotion of women in STEM education or the departure of female workers from the labor force during the pandemic due to the growth in the demand for care and the lack of flexibility in the market. .

“It is something very marked and although there is no exact answer, it is important to be informed and that we know where we are and now that we know the size of the problem, think of solutions. Some are not easy and are long term, but we must start by being informed and knowing the reality”, he pointed out.