Free Fire: weekly agenda from January 19 to 25 with fire time and memory box

Free Fire reveals the content that it will add as part of the new weekly agenda. You can expect a good handful of new features that are added to Garena’s popular battle royale Between the days January 19 and 25. We must remind you that the game is available in free to play format for mobile devices iOS and Android.

Free Fire weekly schedule: all content

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | Royale gold and memory box 2020

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | Shopping

Friday, January 21, 2022 | Magic roulette and katana reload

Saturday, January 22, 2022 | Release of new items

Monday, January 24, 2022 | fire time

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | Recharge Gloo

The weekly agenda stands out for the varied possibilities in the roulette wheels, both the magic one and Gloo. From this January 19 you can rediscover some of the objects of 2020 with the memory box, in addition to the unpublished articles that will be published on Saturday.

Do you want to be up to date with what is happening in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around you. The most popular contents come through the free reward codes. When redeeming them, you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

