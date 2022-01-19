Fortnite Patch 19.10: Tilted Towers, Arcane Vi Skin, Klombo Dinosaurs & More

The patch 19.10 from Fortnite arrived at the game on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, and brought with him numerous changes Y news. This is the second patch of the season. Below we tell you what are the most important improvements of this new content update of the Season 1 of battle pass from Fortnite Chapter 3like the return of Tilted towers, the skin Vi from Arcane: League of Legends, the Klombo dinosaurs, and much more:

Fortnite: Patch Notes 19.10

For some time, Epic Games does not publish patch notes as such; instead, we have to access their Trello, where they post what issues they know are in the game currently, and which ones will be fixed with each patch:

General Fortnite Changes and Fixes

DLSS for DirectX11 was disabled. It is expected to be enabled again with this patch.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Battle Royale mode

The mission “Phase 2 of 2: Destroy and Collect Telescope Parts in the Same Game” gives problems; some players don’t get a third telescope, so they can’t complete the quest. The solution that Epic Games gives is to autocomplete this mission for all players.

Fix for “network connection lost” error when entering a game as a spectator.

Certain skins cause lighting and frame rate issues when equipping Spider-Man’s Web Shooters. This is expected to be fixed in this patch.

Disabled the ability to heal in tents. It is expected to be enabled again with this update.

An unforeseen issue causes Daily Missions to not appear if you last played a game mode where they are not available. This is expected to be fixed with this update.

The progress for the quests of some skins is not visible due to a bug. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Creative mode

A bug causes jump pads to not display correctly visually. This issue is expected to be fixed in this patch.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Save the World mode

An unknown bug causes the Vacuum Tube Bow to not trigger the chain lightning effect. It is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Changes and fixes in the mobile and Nintendo Switch versions of Fortnite

An unforeseen bug makes the storm less dense and more transparent on Nintendo Switch. This is expected to be fixed in this patch.

New cosmetic items added with Fortnite patch 19.10

Fortnite patch 19.10 has brought with it new cosmetic objects in form of skins, backpacks, spikes, Delta wings, and much more.

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 19.10

Saw from Arcane/League of Legends will come to Fortnite; an image of his items in the shop was added to the game’s file system.

New Weapons and Items in Fortnite Patch 19.10

Fortnite patch 19.10 has brought new items to the game: pizza party, Piece of pizza Y klombo berries.

New items added with Fortnite patch 19.10

Map changes with Fortnite patch 19.10; Tilted Floors returns

Fortnite patch 19.10 has brought with it the following map changes. Tilted towers return to the island.

New island map after patch 19.10

New missions added with Fortnite patch 19.10

Fortnite patch 19.10 has brought with it new missions to the game file system:

The new Klombo dinosaurs arrive at Fortnite

The dinosaurs Klombo, whose code name in the files is “ButterCake” (butter cake in Spanish) have arrived in Fortnite with patch 19.10. We can interact with them in many ways; for example, if we feed them with the new klombo berries, we can drop weapons and objects.

Fonts: official Fortnite Trello, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration