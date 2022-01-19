For this reason, Cristiano Ronaldo would leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo He has been characterized as a man with firm decisions, and everything seems to indicate that he made another decision in his career as a professional, in the face of the bad season of the Man Utd, the Portuguese put an ultimatum to the “Red Devils”.

According to the newspaper “The Sun”, the Portuguese is not satisfied with his return to the “Red Devils”, because the team has not consolidated a football level, and his ticket to the Champions League for the next season.

That is why the presenter of Cristiano Ronaldo would have met with the new CEO of the Man Utd, Richard Arnold, with the aim of raising the concern of the Lusitanian star, in case the “Red Devils” do not qualify for the European Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s numbers in his second spell with Manchester United.

The Portuguese, CR7, was practically closed with the Manchester City, but nevertheless Sir Alex Ferguson It was key for Cristiano’s return to his home, Old Trafford, in his second spell as “red devil”, he has scored 14 goals and has collaborated with three assists.

“I don’t want to be in a club to fight for sixth or seventh place. I am here to try to win and to be competitive. I believe that if we change our mentality we can do great things”, he commented. CR7 In an interview with SKY Sports, these words caused doubt and uncertainty in the Lusitanian environment.

According to The Sun newspaper, Christian Ronaldo would have met with his agent Jorge Mendes on an emergency basis to discuss his future because he would no longer be comfortable in the Manchester United.

“There are many problems and Christian he’s feeling the pressure. He desperately wants his signing for the United be a success, but he is beginning to recognize that winning trophies could be very difficult. Jorge came to see him and they talked about how things are going, what they think the problems are, how they could be solved and what the solutions might be. His departure is not ruled out.”reported the cited source.