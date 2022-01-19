Fine National Banking Commission to Lala with 2.2 million pesos

In its update of sanctions to the month of January, the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) reported a fine of 2.2 million pesos to the company Lala, corresponding to 2017.

“It failed to present to the commission and to the stock exchange in which its securities are listed, the consent of the external auditor to include as part of its annual report the opinion on the financial results that it issued for this purpose”, says the CNBV.

According to the agency, the fine was imposed last December and has already been paid by the company.

It should be remembered that in November 2019, the CNBV also imposed a fine of 672 thousand 900 pesos to Eduardo Tricio Haro, chairman of the board of directors of Lala.

Imposes millionaire penalties for money laundering prevention

In its data update, the fine with the largest amount stands out, for the company Contraparte Central de Valores de México, for an amount greater than 3 million pesos, for unauthorized collection of tariffs by the CNBV, in prevention of washing of money, corresponding to 2017 and which was imposed last year and was already paid by the company.

Meanwhile, the CNBV also fined Bancrea Bank with 2.2 million pesos; to accessing with 1.2 million pesos and three sanctions with an accumulated amount of 5.4 million pesos to Donde Bank Foundation.

The agency’s data also show eight sanctions for an accumulated amount of 6 million 759 thousand 200 pesos to the Popular Financial Society We Believe You, due to irregularities in the prevention of money laundering.

