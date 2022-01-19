Filtered cameos of Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise and Nicolas Cage in Doctor Strange 2

After the great success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Marvel fans look to the nearest cinematic future with great anticipation, since ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness‘ aims to top the web-slinging superhero’s third solo adventure in cameos and surprise appearances by iconic characters. According to a latest leak, the multiversal chaos would bring with it the return of the X-Men, highlighting the Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, as well as the presentation of a variant of Iron Man played by Tom Cruise.

The expectation for the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange 2’, which will hit theaters on May 6, is very high given that Marvel has had to delay its release due to the large number of reshoots that the film has required, whose plot is derived directly from what happened in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

After rumors that point to the arrival of variants such as Ben Affleck’s Daredevil or also to the presentation of Mr. Fantastic with the face of John Krasinski, now a new leak points to a film with an epic ending that aspires to surpass that of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Keep in mind that it comes from 4chan, which makes everything revealed have to be taken with a grain of salt.

The leak insists that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) will be the villain of the film, although this would be being manipulated by the great archenemy of the tape, Shuma Gorath, which would cause the Scarlet Witch to lead to a series of ‘horrible actions’ that would trigger a serious alteration of the multiverse, which would cause humanity to be trapped in a space limbo -temporary called the ‘Void’ that was featured in the ‘Loki’ series.

The final battle would take place in the Void, which would be full of cities, monuments, skyscrapers and landscapes from different parts of the Earth and the universe, reminiscent of what was seen in ‘Loki’ when the God of Deception falls to a dimension in which ends everything discarded by the AVT and where dreadful Alioth dwells.

Shuma Gorath, a villain in the form of an octopus and who can be seen briefly in the revealed trailer of the tape during the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, would recruit a series of demonic beings who would force Strange to gather an improvised team of Avengers, where a redeemed Wanda Maximoff would stand out.

TWO HULK…AND A NICOLAS CAGE?

But the Scarlet Witch would not be the only one to join the battle, as the Sorcerer Supreme would bring together a series of characters from different multiverses, there classic X-Men characters would come into action, with Ian McKellen as Magneto, Halle Berry as Storm, James Marsden as Cyclops and, the most anticipated return, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

supposedly into battle The Hulk of Eric Bana and Edward Norton would also join. The latter draws attention because it is already part of the MCU, although the green giant is played by Mark Ruffalo after the ‘Birdman’ actor left the saga due to creative conflicts. In addition, it would also recover Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider which would be a real “scene stealer” since this version is “extremely powerful” and would even mention Mephisto at one point.

Another supposedly would repeat would be Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, although his participation will be limited to defending the people in the Void and only his voiceover will be heard. Another inclusion would be that of a variant of Iron Man played by Tom Cruise himself, in addition to the return of Ioan Gruffudd as Mr. Fantastic and Tom Hiddleston’s Return of Loki, Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) and Agent Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Without a doubt, a very crazy leak, so much so that it must be taken with great caution, especially because it maintains the Scarlet Witch as a villain, when in the last trailer she appeared to be an ally of Doctor Strange, when he asked her to help him solve the multiversal chaos that triggered his spell and the enemy seemed to be an evil variant of himself. For now, it will play wait for may 6 to check how true this alleged leak is.

jvc