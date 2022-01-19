FDA approves drug to control pain in cats with osteoarthritis

The FDA approved a frunevetmab Solensia injection from Zoetis, Inc to control the pain of osteoarthritis (OA) in cats. Helping to improve your comfort, mobility and general well-being, the company said in a statement.

Solensia is an injection once a month for administration in veterinary clinics.

Feline OA, a very common condition with nearly 40% of all cats showing signs of related pain. It occurs when the protective tissue of the joints or cartilage wears down. What causes the bones to rub against each other. This causes severe pain and makes movement difficult. Without treatment, OA pain can worsen over time and seriously affect a cat’s long-term health and well-being.

Results from clinical studies show that OA was detected in 60% of cats older than 6 years and in 90% of cats older than 12 years.

“Feline OA pain is often undertreated due to a lack of effective solutions that are safe to use long-term. As well as how difficult it can be for cat owners to administer oral medications.” Said Mike McFarland, DVM, chief medical officer for Zoetis. in a sentence.

“The approval of Solensia is an important step forward in the control of feline OA pain. Cat owners and veterinarians alike can rest assured that Solensia, with the active ingredient frunevetmab. A monoclonal antibody designed specifically for felines. It has been studied and shown to control OA pain and help cats move more freely again,” he said.

Solensia targets nerve growth factor (NGF), a key contributor to OA pain. NGF activates and perpetuates the pain signal by increasing the release of additional mediators of pain and inflammation.

By targeting NGF, the injection reduces pain signals to control OA pain.

Approximately 77% of cat owners saw an improvement in signs of pain when their cats received monthly treatment with the injection in a 3-month study. While 67% of cat owners experienced an improvement in their cat’s pain signs in the placebo group.

“While feline osteoarthritis is not curable, osteoarthritis pain can be managed effectively.” Margaret Gruen, DVM, MVPH, PhD, DACVB, an assistant professor of behavioral medicine at North Carolina State University, said in the statement.

“Pain is the primary experience of osteoarthritis and, when left untreated, becomes its own disease state, in part due to the action of NGF, which makes anti-NGF therapy a revolutionary advance in the treatment of osteoarthritis. OA pain. For cat owners, knowing that their cat’s OA pain is well controlled with an easy-to-administer monthly treatment can be a huge relief,” said Gruen.

Common adverse events of Solensia are pain at the injection site and vomiting.

Solensia, which is approved in the European Union and has been available to veterinarians there since May 2021, will be available to veterinarians in the United States in the second half of 2022.

