Fasting to lose weight: the 3 most effective methods according to science

You must do fasting to lose weight?

There are many things you can do when looking to drop a few pounds or reduce your body fat percentage and intermittent fasting has become one of the most popular techniques, especially as celebrities like Tom Hardy, Christian Bale and Chris Hemsworth they have said that this is part of their fitness routines, which they use to stay fit and healthy.

fasting (intermittent) is exactly what you think, consists of stop eating food for a specific amount of time, breaking the period with healthy foods and that seek to give you a sustainable source of energy that also helps that your stomach is not roaring all day or you get hangry (angry/hungry) because you want to eat.

The problem with fasting is that it can be dangerous, it can cause your metabolism to slow down, you get a headache and even your calorie intake is too low and this affects your energy levels and performance, which is why experts They say that you should always do it with the guidance of someone who knows everything you need well, and sticking to the different methods that have been proven to work.

According to a recently published study of JAMANetwork, when it’s about fasting To lose weight, there are 3 methods in particular that are efficient and have benefits that go beyond losing a few kilos.

The 3 types of fasting you should follow:

Fasting is one of the most popular methods of losing weight. Kseniya Ovchinnikova

“This study is essentially a review of review articles. It shows that different forms of intermittent fasting (i.e., alternate-day fasting, the 5:2 diet, and time-restricted eating) are effective interventions for weight loss in people with obesity,” he told Medical News Today. Krista Varady, PhD, study co-author and professor of nutrition at the University of Illinois, Chicago.

I fast on alternating days

This type of fast consists of alternate a normal eating day with a fasting day, where you can include a 500 calorie meal (keeping in mind that it is important that you stay well hydrated).