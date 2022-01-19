Fascinating animation shows how the Earth ″breathes″ with carbon through the seasons | Science and Ecology | D.W.

A fascinating new animation by ecologist Marcus Reichstein of the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry in Jena, Germany, shows the Earth “breathing” the carbon it absorbs and releases as the seasons change throughout the year.

In the video you can see how the continents, especially temperate latitudes, such as continental Europe and North America, where seasonal differences are more pronounced, appear to deflate in summer, indicating that vegetation is growing and plants are absorbing carbon dioxide. of the atmosphere. On the other hand, when it is winter, the continents seem to swell, indicating that the vegetation is dying and carbon is being released.

These two processes are also indicated by coloration, from blue to orange depending on their intensity.

“This carbon cycle tells us a lot”

“Here is the average seasonal cycle of net ecosystem carbon flux in the sphere… what I really like, we intuitively see the carbon ‘sink’ when the biosphere is sucking carbon out of the atmosphere,” he tweeted. Reichstein.

Professor Reichstein’s animation, which he posted on Twitter on January 6, is based on satellite observations and hundreds of carbon monitoring stations around the world.

“Visualization is really a fun project,” Reichstein told livescience. This carbon cycle and how it changes from month to month tells us a lot,” he added.

In the animation you can see how the equatorial regions do not change as much throughout the year, while some desert regions, having little vegetation, do not store or release much carbon.

The animation thus evidences the flow of carbon through the planet’s system. Carbon can be released by decomposing organic matter and by the erosion of rocks containing carbon compounds, according to reports. livescience. On the contrary, continues the scientific environment, carbon can be captured by the oceans and by plants, which use carbon in the process of photosynthesis.

Professor Reichstein said that the ocean – which stores much more carbon than Earth’s atmosphere and biosphere – is not included in the animation because it does not show strong seasonal patterns.

“You’re basically showing how important it is to protect carbon sinks,” Reichstein said.

The importance of plants in absorbing carbon

What is evident in the animation is the importance of plants in absorbing massive amounts of carbon in the summers of the southern and northern hemisphere, such as the Brazilian Amazon and the forests of Eastern Europe.

Professor Reichstein also said that climate change is altering the growth pattern of plants around the world, although these changes are too small to show in his animation. However, the message to be learned is clear: forests are crucial to the health of the planet.

Edited by Felipe Espinosa Wang.