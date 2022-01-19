Family sagas in the cinema: geniuses, brothers and almost famous – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The family sagas that are perpetuated on the big screen are as attractive as those that star in hundreds of fictional stories on the screen, the son of, the brother of, the cousin of, the granddaughter of; only the secret rituals are missing. The Coppolas, the Fiennes, the Coens, the Smiths, the Nolans, the Skarsgårds, the Baldwins…their stories can be as gripping as those of the Corleones from The Godfather, or the Carringtons and Colbys from Dynasty.

Some of the members of these powerful clans, who have shone as creators and protagonists of the industry, have had the chance to share with their family on set; others have barely flirted from afar; the most talented behind, or in front of the cameras, have walked the red carpets and raised golden statuettes, and some more –in rather controversial acts– have renounced their surnames to make their own paths.

(Also: The Libertines: first surprise artist of the Festival Estéreo Picnic 2022)

Family sagas exist in all professional fields, but in the cinema they are much more striking. They are finally stars. Dylan Penn, daughter of Sean Penn, has been the latest to join the honor roll of children who work alongside their father as Vivienne Pitt or Jane Fonda did.

Sean and Dylan Penn star in Flag Day. The proud father, winner of two Oscars and director of the film, has rejected in several interviews that this production is for his daughter and that it is an act of compensation for having been an absent father during her childhood. The plot of the movie seems like a autobiographical screenplay: is the story of a woman who seeks reconciliation with her father. Hopper, the second son of Sean Penn and actress Robin Wright, also stars in the film. Everything stays at home.

FLAG DAY official trailer. The film is directed by and stars Sean Penn, who is accompanied by his daughter, Dylan Penn. It will have its premiere on August 20. pic.twitter.com/EdfWX2BjLK – Popcorn (@palomitadmaiz_) July 28, 2021

The other new ‘star’ of a well-known saga is Vivianne Jolie-Pitt, who took her first steps in the cinema alongside her mother, Angelina Jolie, at age 5, during the filming of Maleficent, where, according to the actress, when seeing her characterized, all the children cried, except her daughter, which is why they decided that she should be the one to play the character of Maleficent in a small sequence. Dawn.

(Also: Why do so many people hate musician Kenny G?).

Vivianne is part of the blood royalty of Hollywood, not only is she the daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt, but she is the granddaughter of Jon Voight, Angelina’s father. In her early days, Jolie also worked with her father on her debut, 1982’s Lookin’ to Get Out, and later on Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

Not everyone stays in the movies; in case of Tatum O’Neal it is quite special. He was 10 years old when he undertook the orders of the recently deceased Peter Bogdanovich in the film Paper Moon (Paper Moon) and acted with his father, Ryan O’Neal. She won the Oscar for best supporting actress, but the award did not help her career flourish and take hold and she was left in limbo.

Stella Banderas Griffith, daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, was part of the cast of Crazy in Alabama at the age of 3, which starred her mother and was directed by the actor from Malaga; However, the young woman has decided not to follow in the footsteps of her parents, but to dedicate herself to modeling under another name. Stella has just petitioned a court in Los Angeles to allow her to drop her second last name and be able to call herself Stella del Carmen Banderas. “I don’t normally use Griffith when referring to myself or in documents”, claimed.

For the first time at 24 years old, the daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith stars in a fashion cover. In Glamor September, Stella Banderas paints her lips red and tells us all about herself. pic.twitter.com/KK084NU8dT – Glamor Spain (@GlamourSpain) September 2, 2020

In the Coppola family there is a similar case. the famous actor Nicolas Cage He decided to use his mother’s last name to make his own career without the shadow of the family: Nicolas Kim Coppola – as he is really called – is the director’s nephew Francis Ford Coppola and actress Talia Shire, and cousin of directors Roman Coppola and Sofia Coppola, film producer Gian-Carlo Coppola, and actors Robert Carmine and Jason Schwartzman. That family!

Other parents and children

Many families have transferred the ‘good vibes’ that they have in real life to the screen and thanks to that they have wasted enough chemistry to make their roles last over time and in box office profits.

(Read on: Top 5: Those Unforgettably Wrong Superheroes.)

With 8 years, Jaden Smith he made half the world cry when he shared the spotlight with his father Will Smith in The Pursuit of Happyness, the story of a father trying to raise his son. Later they had a new meeting in After Earth, yes, less successful.

French actress Chiara Mastroianni has had her role models in her parents: since she was a child she went to filming as if it were an amusement park. The daughter of Marcello Mastroianni and Catherine Deneuve –who would hardly have chosen another profession– has confessed the satisfaction that having worked with both has given him.

Chiara Mastroianni and her father, the Italian Marcello Mastroianni.

The last time was in 2008 with his mother in Un conte de Noël, while in 1996, shortly before his death, he appeared with his father in the film by Chilean Raúl Ruiz, Three Lives and One Death, although both had coincided fleetingly in Prêt-à-porter.

actor and director Kiefer Sutherland, The popular federal agent of the series 24, began his career at the age of 17 with a brief appearance in the movie Max Dugan Return (Hello, Mr. Dugan) with his father, Donal Sutherland. Then they have met three more times.

Despite spending decades in the movies, Jane Fonda had to wait to work alongside her father, Henry Fonda, in the movie On Golden Pond, for which he won the Oscar for best actor.

(Also: The great foreign jewels that fight for an Oscar nomination).

Tom Hanks has not only worked with his eldest son Colin, the fruit of his relationship with his first wife, actress Samantha Lewes, but also directed him in The Wonders (That Thing you Do!), in which the young man played one of his first roles. of his long career.

Three generations of actors came together in It Runs in the Family: Kirk Douglas, his son Michael and Cameron. The Robertses have established themselves as one of the sagas of current cinema, where the last to join with force is Emma Roberts, niece of the Oscar winner Julia Roberts and daughter of her older brother Eric. He began with a small role at age 9 in Blow and, although he has not worked with his father, he has done so with his aunt in Valentine’s Day (Stories of Valentine).

(It may interest you: Why has the HBO series Euphoria been a success? This is what the critics say).

Others, on the other hand, have not had the privilege of sharing on the set: Goldie Hawn assures that she would love to work with her daughter Kate Hudson, but it is not something that she wants to force, and Jeremy Irons is very proud of the career of his son Max, but they have not yet coincided in a shoot.

And others who have been together but not mixed up are the Skarsgård, the Swedish dynasty that has shone in Hollywood, made up of the patriarch Stellan (Thor, Mamma Mia, Nymphomaniac) and three of his sons: Alexander (True Blood), Gustav (Vikings) and Bill (the feared Pennywise from It).

Blood brothers and stock footage

The thing is not only between parents and children: several brothers shine in front of and behind the screen.

Ethan and Joel Coen, directors, writers and producers

Ethan and Joel Coen they are one of those indissoluble keys – although Joel recently ventured alone to bring a version of a Shakespeare classic, Macbeth, to streaming. Together, as directors, screenwriters and producers, they have given life to indispensable films such as Simple Blood, Fargo, No Country for Old Men, Raising Arizona or the funny The Big Lebowski, among twenty productions.

(You may be interested in: Kathy Sáenz: ‘I have no plans for my next 50 years’).

They have been winners of four Oscars among a hundred other awards, they are one of those indissoluble keys – although recently Joel ventured alone to bring a version of a Shakespeare classic, Macbeth, to streaming. Together, as directors, screenwriters and producers, they have given life to indispensable films such as Simple Blood, Fargo, No Country for Old Men, Raising Arizona or the funny The Big Lebowski, among twenty productions. They have been winners of four Oscars among another hundred awards.

The Dardennes, Luc and Jean-Pierre, a couple of exceptional Belgians, have been crowned the kings of independent European cinema, with their eight indisputable appearances at the Cannes Festival, where they have won the Palme d’Or several times, the highest award. The Boy, Lorna’s Silence, The Son, Rosetta, Two Days and One Night, and The Boy on a Bicycle are his greatest works.

(Keep reading: Ben Affleck tells his experience with George Clooney in ‘The Tender Bar’).

Behind the scenes, the Nolans – Christopher, the director, and Jonathan, as screenwriter– are also the masterminds behind the masterpieces The Prestige, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Memento, which was based on Jonathan’s short story Memento Mori.

On the acting side, there are plenty of dynasties: the Baldwins –Stephen, William, Daniel and Alec, infamous for having killed a woman by firing a gun on a film set–; The Australians Liam, Luke and Chris Hemsworth –the unforgettable Thor–; the Fienneses, another caste of renowned British artists, widely known thanks to the actors Ralph and Joseph, as well as their sisters Martha and Sophie (famous filmmakers in the United Kingdom) and Magnus, a renowned composer and music producer.

Other stars have actor brothers, not as popular as them, but who put up a fight: Eddie Murphy (A detective on the loose in Hollywood) and Charlie (A night at the museum); Steve Buscemi (Reservoir Dogs, Fargo) and Michael (Interview); Woody Harrelson (True Detective, Pulp Fiction) and Brett (Larry Flint: the name of the scandal); Jeff Bridges (The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart) and Beau (Max Payne, The Descendants), and Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo) and Frank (Heart of Midnight).

(Also: The monthly money that the boy from the Titanic continues to receive for his appearance).

The sagas are perpetuated in the cinema. Parents, children or siblings follow the same trail. Will be question of genetics?

In other news

CULTURE AND EFE AGENCY

On Twitter: @CultureET