expert in ‘repatriating’ players with a past in Liga MX

Igor Lichonovsky is the last player to return to Liga MX, via Tigres, after having played for Cruz Azul and in the last year he played for Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia

The Chilean Igor Lichnovsky is the last player tigers repatriated to the MX League. The stability, successes and economic power of the northern team make it possible for the team currently led by Miguel Herrera to become the preferred destination for soccer players to return to Mexican football.

The return of Igor Lichnovsky to Liga MX, via tigers, joins the returns of Diego Reyes, Carlos Salcedo, Guido Pizarro and Javier Aquino, who are currently on the UANL team and chose the royal team to return to Mexican soccer, after their experience abroad.

Tigres has become an “expert” in repatriating foreign soccer players. ESPN

Of the four currently on the staff of tigers, Diego Reyes and Carlos Salcedo were the last to accept the return to the MX League, through the royal team. The two soccer players interested more Mexican soccer teams, but they chose the cats, which offered better conditions and stability.



Reyes left Leganés from Spain and Salcedo to Eintracht Frankfurt, in 2019. Before them, in 2018, Guido Pizarro paused the European dream with Sevilla, to rejoin the tigers and be champion MX League the following year. Both left America and Chivas to fulfill the European dream.

Javier Aquino, for his part, in 2015 left the adventure for Spain, where he was with Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano, to play with the tigers.

Before them, players like Francisco Fonseca, Omar Bravo and Carlos Salcido chose the tigers, as the way to return to the MX League.

To that list is now added Igor Lichnovsky, who left Cruz Azul to play for Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia, in 2021, and returns to Mexican football with tigers, who is about to let Carlos Salcedo go.

The successes and financial stability of tigers, are two peculiarities that have made the felines the ideal destination for soccer players to return to Mexico.