Exatlón México: Goodbye to another blue! He is the first ELIMINATED of the week before the final (January 18)

What a surprise that has shaken the beaches of Exathlon Mexico. And it is that, during this Tuesday, January 18, the name of a new member was announced who left the competition just a few days before the end of this fifth season to make way for a sixth and probably last one, this being Exathlon All Star.

Over the last few hours, various specialist accounts in everything that happens around Exatlón México indicated that it would be Pauline, member of the guardians that he would leave the competition leaving his team extremely weak in terms of the issue of the women’s section, he refers only to Nataly and Zudikey.

