Exatlón México: Goodbye to another blue! He is the first ELIMINATED of the week before the final (January 18)

What a surprise that has shaken the beaches of Exathlon Mexico. And it is that, during this Tuesday, January 18, the name of a new member was announced who left the competition just a few days before the end of this fifth season to make way for a sixth and probably last one, this being Exathlon All Star.

Over the last few hours, various specialist accounts in everything that happens around Exatlón México indicated that it would be Pauline, member of the guardians that he would leave the competition leaving his team extremely weak in terms of the issue of the women’s section, he refers only to Nataly and Zudikey.

However, the surprise finally materialized at the end of this program, because far from confirming the previous theory, the production surprised locals and strangers by eliminating a member of the blue team, who said goodbye to the beaches of Dominican Republic just a few days until the grand finale.

Uriel Pizarro, eliminated from Exatlón México

After a battle for survival that was completely dominated by the red team as they were 10-3, the members of the pathfinders they had to play the elimination game and among them was Uriel Pizarro.

It should be noted that the brother of the Monterrey soccer player reached this stage after being the man with the worst performance of the blues, the same one who reached this elimination duel after stay on reality over five weeks.

Already here, Uriel Pizarro had to measure himself against Ramiro, who was chosen by his teammates to face the athlete in turn. With this vote, David was totally ruled out thanks to the incredible work he did throughout the season, for which he stayed for one more day with Koke.

At this final point of the competition, the elimination duel featured five lives for each. And while this was set to be extremely close, it was finally Ramiro who easily took the win after beating his rival five times in a row.

That is how Ramiro remains in the competition with the clear intention of being one of the candidates to win the trophy for this fifth season of Exathlon Mexico. You’ll make it?

