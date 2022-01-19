Everything we know about Dog, Channing Tatum’s directorial debut

Since breaking out in Hollywood with his role as Gage Tyler in the movie Step Up, Channing Tatum He has gone from being the pretty boy of Hollywood to being a top-notch talent. Tatum has done it all for his memorable roles in comedies like 21/22 Jump Street and Magic Mike, and even the Oscar-nominated film Foxcatcher. After taking a step back for a couple of years, Tatum is back with several projects on the horizon, including his co-directing debut: Dog.

Sure to be a tearjerker, the film will see Tatum venturing into uncharted territory in the director’s chair, and who knows, it could take his career in a whole new direction. With a busy premiere slate coming up in 2022, Dog looks like he’s kicked off a big year for Tatum. More details below.

Is there a trailer for Dog?

Production company MGM released the first trailer for Dog directed by Tatum and in conjunction with Carolin Reid on November 17, 2021. The trailer, set to The Rolling Stones’ “Beast of Burden,” is likely to soften the hearts of dog lovers. everywhere, which shows us the comedic side of the film, but also an incredibly sweet side.

What is Dog about?

The film tells the story of US Army Ranger Riggs (Tatum), who is called in to transport the Belgian Malinois Sheepdog, Lulu, to the funeral of his deceased owner, Nuke. While Lulu and Riggs initially start off on the wrong foot, their journey across the country brings them closer and they begin to form a true bond with each other, as well as build a bridge of trust. The project is actually personal to Tatum, as he draws inspiration from his own canine companion.

The dramedy is looking for dog lovers everywhere, but the main question on everyone’s mind is: does the dog survive? We’ll just have to wait and see when the movie hits theaters, but since this seems like more of a happy movie, the answer is probably no.

Tatum’s longtime creative partner Carolin will also serve as co-director, which shouldn’t be too surprising to those who have been following Tatum’s career. Carolin has been working with Tatum since the first Magic Mike in 2012, having written the film and its sequel in 2015. Carolin has also served as an executive producer on other films starring Tatum, including 22 Jump Street and The White House.

Who makes up the cast of Dog?

Jane Adams will join Tatum and Lulu on their journey as Tamara. While you may not know Adams’ name, she has appeared in many high-profile projects, including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the recent HBO Max series Hacks, and the 2017 revival of Twin Peaks.

Kevin Nash is also on board for the film after starring alongside Tatum in the Magic Mike movies. Nash is a retired WWE wrestler who has starred in all kinds of movies over the years, including John Wick and Rock of Eges, Dog will mark his first wide release movie since 2015’s Magic Mike XXL.

The rest of the project list includes Bill Burr, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole Laliberté, Lucas Forbes, and Ronnie Gene Blevins.

When is Dog released?

Dog was initially scheduled to be released on February 12, 2021 before the film was eventually pushed back to July 16, 2021 and will now be released on February 18, 2022.

The film will have plenty of competition that weekend, including Sony’s long-awaited Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, and Michael Bay’s action flick Ambulance, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez.

When was Dog filmed?

Dog was initially set to begin filming in mid-2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, plans had to change. An Instagram post from Tatum on September 21, 2020, revealed that he and Carolin were in the process of filming in Los Angeles. The production team had to follow strict protocols to ensure a safe and healthy set amid the pandemic.

Is Dog based on a true story?

Dog is not based on a true story, at least that’s what we know. Tatum and Carolin had been working on the film for two years prior to filming. As stated above, Tatum was inspired by his real-life friendship with his own dog, also named Lulu. What better way to kick off your directional debut than to make a tribute movie to your furry friend? @worldwide