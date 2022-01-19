Eugenio Pizzuto in sight to reach Celta de Vigo

The Mexican midfielder wants to stay and play in Europe and according to El Desmarque Celta de Vigo is one of the teams interested in the striker’s services

Mexican midfielder Eugenio Pizzuto, is in the sights of Celta Vigo, after the player terminated his contract with the Lille of France and thus have the opportunity to move freely.

According to El Desmarque, the sky-blue team is close to signing the 19-year-old player who is selected for Mexican minor teams.

The Mexican midfielder wants to stay and play in Europe and according to El Desmarque Celta de Vigo is one of the teams interested in the striker’s services. @LOSC_EN

“Negotiations between both parties have intensified in recent hours. As El Desmarque has learned, Eugenio Pizzuto It is on the agenda of Alfredo Merino, responsible for recruiting the lower categories, to reinforce the core of the subsidiary in the RFEF First Division, ”the newspaper published.

ESPNDigital You are aware that the representative of pizzuto He is in Europe and helped the Mexican soccer player get his letter after not entering plans for the French champion team.

“The Mexican, one of the great promises of his country, has terminated his contract with Lille and could become one more piece for Onesimo,” they added.

pizzuto He could reach the Celtic club without occupying a place as a foreigner, since he has the community pass as he enjoys Italian nationality.