Emily Blunt Says It Was ‘Too Hard’ To Be Mean To Anne Hathaway In ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ – Movie News

The British actress will soon star in ‘The Girl on the Train’ and the sequel to ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ ‘The Huntsman’.

Almost ten years after The Devil Wears Prada (2006), rumors continue to circulate about a potential second part. And now, actress Emily Blunt, who played Miranda Priestly’s (Meryl Streep) assistant in the film, has recalled what it was like to get into the role. The British, who we will soon see in the adaptation of the girl on the train Y The Huntsman, sequel to Snowwhite and the legend of the hunter, has also said that it was “very hard” to be mean to Anne Hathaway, who played the protagonist of the film, Andy Sachs.

"I had a great time with that role. It was amazing," reveals Emily Blunt in a chat with Jess Cagle, editorial director of ew, on the Sirius XM network. "With those loving fawn eyes of hers? [Anne Hathaway]? It was very hard!". On the other hand, Blunt also remembers how "fascinating" to see Meryl Streep build her character of Miranda, a role that earned her an Oscar nomination. "I remember the first reading of the script. He completely immersed himself – he didn't even raise his voice. It was terrifying. Fascinating. I think that, of his performances, it is one of my favorites".