Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth could be facing their worst marriage crisis

Throughout the history of Hollywood, many actors have transcended the media beyond their films for their sentimental lives. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie became one of the most iconic marriages in American cinema, although their breakup -produced a few years ago- caused great shock to the millions of followers of the film industry. His witness was picked up by two other actors who have since formed one of the most envied couples in Hollywood. Ten years of marriage, and some more of a relationship, have been together Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, although they are possibly experiencing the greatest of their crises.

Away as far as possible from any media focus, the couple decided to establish their habitual residence in Australia, the native country of the actor who gave life to ‘Thor‘ and where their three children grow up. Precisely from this country is where the rumors come from that make Hollywood wake up worried about the health of one of the most followed and envied marriages in its recent history. Their relationship has always been considered exemplary, both for their respective careers and for their love story, which they always share on their social networks whenever the occasion deserves it.

The filming of the last of ‘Thor’ has sparked rumors

The last time they did it was on Valentine’s Day, on February 14, the date on which – according to some media – they tried to dispel any rumor of discomfort between the two with two publications that were not fully detailed. The root of this alleged marital crisis and possible breakup, of which no one has spoken publicly, is due to the last shooting of the Australian actor of the next film ‘Thor‘: ‘love and thunder‘.

Scheduled for 2022, the filming of some of the scenes is being carried out recently, which have brought Chris Hemsworth and Pom Klementieff together in Byron Beach. In this famous place in Australia, both enjoyed a party, on the occasion of the filming, where they were photographed hugging each other and in very affectionate attitudes without realizing that they were being watched by the residents of the area. These images, therefore, would have aroused Elsa Pataky’s discomfort, according to several Australian media in recent hours, such as ‘now to love‘, which attaches some of these snapshots.

Some sources close to the actor himself admit that the relationship between Chris Hemsworth and Pom Klementieff is simply one of friendship, which began several years ago after agreeing on another project. But nevertheless, these images would not be the first to ‘unleash’ the anger of the Spanish interpreter, since in previous filming the Australian was seen very close to his filming partners. Added to this is the surprise of many of their friends to see how they both focus on different professional projects in different areas of Sydney, which does not square with one of their most famous phrases about family: “We want one of us always be with the kids.” With this phrase, the couple recognized their intentions not to coincide in projects to take care of the little ones.

At the moment neither of the two actors has spoken about it, although these images have already motivated rumors of separation not only in Australia – the country from which they have left for a few days – but also in Hollywood, whose panorama celebrities He is already reeling from the possible breakup of one of the most followed and envied marriages in recent years.