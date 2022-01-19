Earth’s interior is cooling faster than expected

The key to arriving at this estimate was the thermal conductivity of minerals that lie on the boundary between the planet’s outer core and mantle.

Researchers from the Federal Polytechnic School of Zurich (Switzerland) and the Carnegie Institution, based in Washington (USA), have shown under laboratory conditions that the heat that emanates from the Earth’s core towards the upper layers of the planet may dissipate sooner than previously thought.

In their study, the scientists performed mathematical modeling and experimental measurement with which they analyzed the evolution of the planet through the history of its cooling. Earth’s surface cooled over millions of years until the crust as we know and inhabit it today formed, but 4.5 billion years ago, the surface of the young planet was experiencing extreme hot temperatures and was covered by a deep ocean of magma.

As the crust solidified, the enormous thermal energy of the Earth’s interior set in motion dynamic processes such as mantle convection, plate tectonics and volcanism. Still unanswered, however, is the question of how long this cooling could continue until such heat-driven processes stop.

One possible answer may lie in the thermal conductivity of minerals at the core-mantle boundary. This is where the viscous rock of the Earth’s mantle comes into direct contact with the mixture of molten iron and nickel in the outer core, the researchers explain.

According to the available data, the temperature gradient between the two layers is very pronounced and this boundary layer is formed mainly by the mineral bridgmanite (silicates of iron and magnesium). However, until now it was unknown how much heat this mineral conducts from the core to the mantle, given the difficulty of verifying it experimentally.

Diamond Pressure Measurements

Now, the US-Swiss collaboration has developed a sophisticated measurement system that has enabled measure thermal conductivity in the laboratory of the material in question under the pressure and temperature conditions prevailing within the Earth. An optical absorption system inside an apparatus made of diamond and heated with a laser was used for these measurements.

An article published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters on January 15 collects the results of these tests, while the leader of the study, Motohiko Murakami, pointed out that his team demonstrated thanks to this measurement system “that the thermal conductivity of bridgmanite is about 1.5 times higher than previously thoughtThis suggests that the heat flux from the core to the mantle is also greater than previously thought. Greater heat flux, in turn, increases mantle convection and accelerates Earth’s cooling.

These changes may cause plate tectonics, which is kept going by convective motions of the mantle, to slow faster than would be expected from previous values ​​of heat conduction.

Also, the cooling of the mantle could speed up even more, the researchers estimate, after the aforementioned bridgmanite turns into another mineral that conducts heat even faster (a chemical process that is also predictable).

Taken together, these calculations offer “a new perspective on the evolution of Earth’s dynamics,” Murakami summed up, and the end point on this path for our planet is to go “dormant,” just like other rocky planets, such as Mercury and Mars. However, the science team does not predict how long the transformation will take until the convection currents stop in the mantle.