Earth’s interior cools faster than thought: study

Since the Earth was formed, 4.543 billion years ago, it has been cooling slowly due to a natural process. However, a recent study found that the internal heat of the earth is dissipating sooner than expected.

How is this process taking place?

Researchers of the Federal Polytechnic School of Zurich in Switzerland, guided by Dr. Motohiko Murakami, as well as specialists from the Carnegie Institute, based in Washington, USA, published a study in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters that shows that the heat from the Earth’s core it’s getting cold sooner than thought.

The scientists developed, under laboratory conditions, a system that allows to measure the thermal conductivity of a mineral known as “bridgmanite”, located on the border between the Earth’s iron-nickel outer core and the lower mantle of molten fluid above it.

These measurements were made in the pressure and temperature conditions that prevail inside the Earth. “This measurement system allowed us to demonstrate that the thermal conductivity of bridgmanite is approximately 1.5 times higher than was supposed,” says Murakami in a statement from ETH.

This suggests that heat flux from the core to the mantle is also larger than previously thought. Increased heat flux, in turn, increases mantle convection and accelerates cooling from the earth.

At what rate is the interior of the Earth cooling?

Murakami mentions that his results “could give us a new perspective on the evolution of the dynamics of the earth. They suggest that Earth, like the other rocky planets Mercury Y Mars, it’s getting cold and going idle Too much faster than expected.”

However, for the moment it is not possible to determine exactly how fast it cools when will its interior solidify and thus the end of geological activity.

To do this, set Murakami, “first you should understand better how it works mantle convection in spatial terms and temporary, Inter alia”.

​