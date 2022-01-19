Dune, Evil, The Suicide Squad or Cry Macho among the films that already have a release date on HBO Max Spain

HBO Max Spain will add to its catalog long-awaited films such as Dune, Maligno or Reminiscence, which already have a release date on the platform.

Despite being available in Spain since last November, HBO Max is characterized by having a notable difference in its international version compared to the US version.

Throughout 2021, Warner Bros. has released its films simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max in the North American country, but not in the rest of the countries where the platform already provides service.

This causes situations such as that of The Suicide Squad to occur, which, without being available on HBO Max Spain, has seen the arrival of The Peacemaker, its spin-off series, before the film arrives in our country on the platform itself.

Fortunately, This February 1 this situation will come to an end with the arrival on HBO Max of The Suicide Squad.

Yesterday, January 18, came to the platform Space Jam: New Legends, the sequel to the animated film of the nineties with LeBron James and the Looney Tunes.

We advance through the calendar to January 27th, when Reminiscence, the science fiction film starring Hugh Jackman, will land on HBO Max.

The February 3rd Maligno lands on HBO Max Spain, the new horror film from james wan, followed by kimi, the new of Steven Soderbergh that will skip its theatrical release and the Feb. 10.

The highlight is the premiere of Dune – Part 1, the masterpiece of Denis Villeneuve that will take us to Arrakis the February 17th.

Cry Macho, the ill-fated film by Clint Eastwood Coming to HBO Max on February 24th.

Naturally, the premiere date on the WarnerMedia streaming platform of Matrix Resurrections is up in the air, which also does not accept the measure of the 45 days of exclusive window in theaters that the 2022 films will have.