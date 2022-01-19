Dr. Miguel Mejía Barón, the medicine of Pumas

SAN NICOLAS DE LOS GARZA, Nuevo Leon.- At 77 years of age, Dr. Miguel Mejia Baron remains a true personality of Mexican soccer, with the seal of having been made in the UNAM, his alma mater.

when he was with tigers, was a technical assistant Ricardo Ferretti and both obtained a higher level with titles with the auriazul squad, but now his destiny was to return with the team that saw him born.

On September 7, 2021, he was appointed vice president of Cougars, the man who knows how to rescue this team from mistakes, that’s why the University Club informed that after the resignation of Jesus Ramirez, Mejia Baron was elected new sports vice president of the team of the UNAM.

The Pedregal squad highlighted the career of the former technical assistant of Ricardo Ferretti, who was appointed by the president Leopold Silva, to fill the vacancy left Chucho Ramirez.

“Mejía Barón has an extensive sporting career: as a footballer, he was part of the central defense of Cougars from 1964 to 1976; as DT, he managed several teams in the Mexican League, including Cougars with whom he was champion in the 1990-1991 season”, explained the team of the UNAM.

Miguel is remembered as a strong footballer who played as a central defender. In the rear was a pair of Hector Sanabria. In 1976 he retired and began his career as a technical assistant until, as a coach, he became League champion in the 1990-91 campaign.

Cougars It is one of the so-called great teams in Mexican soccer, but now it is currently experiencing one of the worst title droughts in its history, it has not won a championship for a decade.

Since the last tournament opening 2021 He stayed on the edge of reaching a final, and was eliminated in the semifinals against the champion Atlas.

Now in this Closure 2022 they are the super leaders and the best offense with 8 goals in just two games, so they have a doctor’s hand Mejia Baron in complement of the coach Andres Lillini and they are the next rival of tigers on matchday three next Sunday, January 22.