doctors discuss whether it is necessary

did you need one law for care in the final days of life? This is the question posed by the medical community from the perspective of the profession’s code of ethics. This issue gives the title, in fact, to one of the colloquiums of the Good Medical Work (BQM) that the Collegiate Medical Organization (OMC) will disseminate from this Wednesday to bring professional ethics closer to the corridors of the hospital and the health center, as well as to medical colleges.

Juan José Rodríguez Sendín, family doctor and former president of the Cgcom, has been the professional chosen to answer this question, formulated as a result of the entry into force of the Euthanasia Law and the controversy created around the new legislation. As a starting point, he admits that “the fact of causing death is a terrible feeling for the doctor but so is the suffering of the patients”.

– We are expanding this information-