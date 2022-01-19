Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameos and characters that could appear | Famous
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will hit theaters on May 6 and, according to the title and the trailer, the film will explore chaos in the Marvel multiverse.
Given the events of past installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU); like ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’; variants of the characters are known to exist in alternate universes.
In recent days, fans have commented on theories about the film, believing that it will be full of cameos from actors who participated in Marvel movies prior to the MCU, as well as other actors who have been part of rumors.
According to alleged leak reports, Doctor Strange will enlist the help of other heroes to serve as alternate Avengers assemblages from the main universe.
None of these characters are confirmed and are just internet rumours; however, in past installments of Marvel, some insiders were right in the leaks.
Ben Affleck as Daredevil
Ben Affleck gave life to Matt Murdock or Daredevil in the 2003 film and, although the film was negatively criticized, it was a box office success that gave rise to the individual story of ‘Elektra’.
Charlie Coxx’s Daredevil is already an official part of the MCU thanks to a cameo in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’; however, according to a report from Manabyte, Marvel wants to bring back Ben Affleck in the suit of the blind hero for ‘Doctor Strange 2’.
Ben Affleck has not spoken about it and is also part of the DC movies as Batman, a character who will have a cameo in ‘The Flash’, so his participation in ‘Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness’ is not guaranteed.
Even if Robert Downey Jr. gave life to Tony Stark for more than a decade, Tom Cruise he was close to playing the character before the MCU started. According to alleged leaks, Doctor Strange and America Chavez arrive in a timeline where Tom Cruise’s Tony Stark is a hero.
Doctor Strange could cross paths with a group called the Illuminati, made up of members of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. The Fantastic 4 already had two film versions; in the first one they were performed by Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffud, Chris Evans Y Michael Chiklis.
They could appear in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, according to the theories. However, for several years it has been rumored Emily Blunt Y John Krasinki like the new Fantastics, so they too would be a variant of the family from another universe.
The X-Men aren’t part of the MCU yet, but according to alleged leaks, Wolverine from Hugh JackmanCharles Xavier of Patrick Stewart and Magnet of Ian McKellen will appear in ‘Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness’.
It is also rumored the appearance of Halle Berrywho played Storm, james marsdenwho gave life to Cyclops, and Jean Gray from Famke Jansen.
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool
Since Deadpool is part of the X-Men universe and franchise, he would also appear alongside his fellow mutants in the Strange movie.
Quicksilver is part of the X-Men, but has two versions in the movies; one performed by Aaron Taylor Johnson and another for Evan Peters. Peters had a cameo in ‘WandaVision’, but it didn’t turn out to be Pietro Maximoff. Both actors could play the mutant again in the next Marvel premiere.
Officially, Edward Norton was part of the early MCU in 2008’s ‘The Incredible Hulk’, but left the project and was replaced by Mark Ruffalo. Now, the actor could play Bruce Banner again and the participation of Eric Banawho brought the character to life in 2003.
Chris Hemsworth is the god of thunder in the MCU; however, according to rumors, his brother Liam will play a variant of him in the film.
Although Blade and Ghost Rider have new adaptations on the way, they had movies in 1998 and 2007, in which they were played by weasley snipes Y Nicolas Cage. Now it is rumored that the actors will bring the characters back to life, despite the new productions.
The Punisher has no reports of a new series or movie, but it has already had two film and television productions. He was first played in the 2004 film by thomas jane and in the Netflix series by Jon Bernthal. Both actors could play the vigilante in the sequel to Doctor Strange.
Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man
‘Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness’ is directed by Sam Raimi, who was in charge of the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguireso the actor could have his second appearance in the MCU in this film to help Strange.