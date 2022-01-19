Do you pay Prime? So you can get 3 free months of original podcasts and audiobooks

Amazon has a special promotion for Prime subscribers: get 3 months of Audible for the face.

Are you an Amazon Prime subscriber or subscriber? Sure you didn’t know that Amazon is giving away three months of Audible to all Prime users. It is a limited promotion (will end in some hours) that offers you the possibility of enjoying over 100,000 original podcasts and audiobooks completely free.

Thus, in case you are already paying the 36 euros per year of Amazon Prime, we recommend that you take advantage of these 90 days free of Audible, a trial period that gives access to all the functionalities of the Amazon audio platform: you will be able to listen to exclusive narrations, amazon original podcasts and thousands of online and offline audiobooks in Spanish and English.

The promotion will end as soon as the day 21: After that, the 90 days free will no longer be available to Prime subscribers.

Get 3 free months of Audible with Amazon Prime

In the event that you want to take advantage of this promotion, you simply have to access Audible and sign in with your Amazon Prime credentials. If it is the first time you do it, you will automatically obtain three free months of service. On the other hand, if for whatever reason you are not subscribed to Prime at the moment, you can also try Audible for free, yes, only for a month.

As usual with these offers, once the trial period has elapsed, the service will be charged month by month, although of course, if you do not want to continue with Audible, you will only have to cancel renewal. This is something you can do without any cost As soon as you sign up, this way you can enjoy your three months of Audible without paying a single euro and without worrying about renewing: when the three months are up, the service it will turn itself off See you later. easier impossible.

Audible subscription includes hit audiobooks like In case the voices come back of Ángel Martín, The Little Prince, Homeland or Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. you can also listen amazon original podcasts What Why do we kill?, Pablo Alborán: the podcast, Santuario or even all the episodes of the one that is coming in audio format. In total they are about 100,000 contents of audio for all tastes, so it will be very difficult for you not to take advantage of your Audible subscription.

