Do you know Anne Hathaway’s reincarnation theory?

Various theories have been made known through video platforms and social networks, some have even become quite viral, to the point that they have even gained millions of followers who join them as believers. It is possible that many of them (if not the vast majority), are just assumptions drawn from the invention of some Internet user.

However, many choose to continue to believe in these and give credibility to what is said despite how crazy they can get. Such is the case of the alleged reincarnation theory of the American actress, originally from Brooklyn, New York.

According to what is said, the protagonist of films such as “The Princess Diaries”, “She is Enchanted” and “The Devil Wears Fashion” could be the reincarnation of William Shakespeare’s wife.

And it is that apparently the actress not only shares a similar name to her, but also, some say (based on the appearance of the wife of the British poet and playwright in his paintings).

So it turns out in a very curious coincidence that the husband of the protagonist of Passengers, Adam Shulman, also bears a striking resemblance to the paintings of William Shakespeare.

This alleged theory is based on a phrase that the author of works such as Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth and Hamlet is presumed to have said to his wife before he died. “Life is too short to only love you in one. I promise to look for you in the next life.”

In this way, some believers in reincarnation have been led to think that it is possible that Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman are the reincarnation of Anne Hathaway and William Shakespeare.