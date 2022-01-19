Djokovic buys 80% of Danish firm that develops treatment against Covid-19

The company of which the Serb is a partner plans to manufacture a drug against the coronavirus, but not a vaccine

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic owns 80% of the Danish firm QuantBioRes, which develops a treatment against Covid-19The company reported this Wednesday.

The director of the firm, Ivan Loncarevic, revealed to the digital edition of the newspaper BT that the company is officially registered since June 2020 and that His plan is to make a medicine against the coronavirus, but not a vaccine.

‘Nole’ and his wife are part of a group of investors with the Danish firm QuantBioRes Getty Images

“We are prepared to design a treatment that can block the mechanism of infection between the coronavirus and our cells,” Loncarevic told BT.

The plan is for the treatment to undergo clinical trials in London next summer and then be approved by the relevant health authorities.

According to Loncarevic, it was through his contacts that he managed to attract several investors, including Djokovic and his wife Jelena..

“When I started working with this, I defined the project, I made a business plan, I explained who was going to participate, what it would cost, and I made an official document that I sent to different people who I thought might be interested,” he explained.

Djokovic was deported from Australia last Sunday, after a court in that country authorized the cancellation of his visa, on a second occasion, for not being vaccinated.

In this way, the world number one has not been able to defend his title at the Australian Open.