Djokovic buys 80% of a Danish biotech that develops a treatment against covid-19

The announcement takes place after the scandal that ended with the deportation of the Serbian tennis player from Australia for having arrived in the country without previously being vaccinated.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has acquired an 80% stake in the Danish biotech company QuantBioRes, which is developing a treatment against covid-19, the company’s CEO, Ivan Loncarevic, told Reuters.

The manager specified that the investment was made in June 2020, but refused to reveal the sum of the operation.

QuantBioRes has eleven researchers working in Denmark, Australia and Slovenia, detailed Loncarevic, who stressed that the company is working on a treatment against the disease and not on a vaccine, adding that they plan to start the clinical trials in the UK next summer.

The company is developing a peptide that inhibits the infection of human cells by the coronavirus, he explained.

Several days ago, the number one in the ATP ranking was deportee of Australia after losing the appeal against the cancellation of his visa, one day before the start of the Australian Open.

The tournament only allows the participation of fully qualified players. vaccinated, unless they are granted the type of exemption that Djokovic received after verification by two different medical commissions in the oceanic country.

However, the Australian authorities concluded that the tennis player “had not presented the appropriate tests to meet the entry requirements.