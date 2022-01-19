Disney Plus reveals first trailer for Moon Knight

Disney Plus revealed the first official trailer for the new Serie by Marvel Studios, Moon Knight, which will tell the story of one of the darkest antiheroes in the franchise.

After the success of Wandavision, Loki, and recently Hawkeye,

Disney Plus

continues betting on series based on Marvel characters. Now, it’s the turn of the moon knight, Moon Knight.

Moon Knight will tell the story of Marc Spector, a former retired US Marine suffering from dissociative identity disorder (DID) who finds himself embroiled in otherworldly supernatural conflicts when he becomes the conduit for the Egyptian god Khonshu.

Marc must learn to control these abilities in order to become the vigilante Moon Knight.

Moon Knight | Official Dubbed Trailer | Disney+

this new Serie is based on the character created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin in 1975. Moon Knight, or Moon Knight, is considered one of the most bloodthirsty antiheroes in the Marvel universe, so the Serie promises a lot of action and brutality.

Actor Oscar Isaac (known for roles in Star Wars and Dune) will play Marc Spector. Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy will also participate in the cast, while the direction of the Serie It will be performed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Moon Knight will arrive in the Disney Plus catalog in Latin America on March 30.

Disney Plus prepares series of Iron Giants

It is a fact that Disney Plus has paid particular attention to producing series in the Marvel franchise. However, it is also paving the way for other sagas outside the world of superheroes.

Such is the case of Iron Giants,

Serie

that Disney Plus is developing based on the 2011 film of the same name starring Hugh Jackman, a production that surprised locals and strangers alike.

According to Variety magazine, the Serie from Disney Plus It is still in its early stages of development, so it is unknown if it will continue the original story of the film or if it will be a completely new plot with other characters.

Although it does not yet have a director, it is known that it is in good hands as it will be produced by the same creator of the 2011 film, Shawn Levy. 20th Television will be the Disney division in charge of the project destined to be released through Disney Plus.

