Disney movies that look like Pixar…but aren’t

Tape Wreck It Ralph It is a review of the world of video game , from the most arcade to the current titles. tells us the story of ‘Ralph the devastating’ , the villain of an 8-bit arcade game that one day gets tired of being the bad guy and escapes to other video games to find its place. Along the way, he will take all kinds of risks, because as he is constantly reminded, “if you die in a video game that is yours, you don’t play again.” spawn you».

Moana

Published in Spain and Europe as Vaiana For reasons that you will find on the Wikipedia disambiguation page, this animated film for children takes us to the Motunui Island three millennia ago. Its protagonist, a brave and adventurous teenager, has as mission save his people. The animation style is very similar to that of Pixar, however, it is a production carried out one hundred percent Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Big Hero 6

Also from the same studio is Big Hero 6, and it is based on the homonymous work of Marvel Comics, becoming the first crossover between the Disney animation studios and Marvel. It even won an Oscar for best animated feature film in 2015. The style of the characters and the aesthetics of the film in general terms can be very reminiscent of The Incredibles, from Pixar.

Zootopia

Known as Zootrópolis in Spain, this animated feature film transports us to a world of anthropomorphic animals in which humans have never existed. The inhabitants of Zootopia live exactly the same as us, but they have their frictions marked by their own animal nature. After Big Hero 6 and Frozen, Zootopia is one of the Walt Disney Animation Studios Greatest Hits.

Charm

charm stands currently in theaters and also in Disney+. It is developed by same team as Moana, and the modeling of the characters is practically identical. In this case, we will discover the secrets of the madrigal family, fantastic individuals who have been blessed with the power of magic. One day, the magic of all the members of the family begins to disappear. Mirabel She will be the only one who can help her loved ones, since she is the only one who, inexplicably, has never managed to develop magical powers.