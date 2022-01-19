Diego Lainez, with a firm proposal to change teams in LaLiga

ESPN Digital is aware that the Verdiblanco club has an agreement with another squad, but it will only be finalized if the Mexican soccer player agrees

The Betis of Seville has an agreement to lend to the Mexican midfielder Diego Lainez, who this season has had little activity within the squad led by Chilean Manuel Pellegrini.

The activity of the Mexican soccer player on the field of play is reduced to only 65 minutes in the League and 317 in other tournaments.

Lainez has options to play for another LaLiga team. Getty Images

Diego Lainez, 21 years old, is in his fourth campaign in Europe, but has not enjoyed the confidence of the South American helmsman. Faced with this situation, the Betis managed to find him accommodation in another team within Spanish football.

ESPN Digital is aware that this club is from the First Division, but Betis is waiting for Diego Lainez to accept the proposal that exists for him, since otherwise he would stay within the institution.

The performance you achieved Diego Lainez with the Mexican team in 2021 it was not enough to have more opportunities within his club.

Although the club already has an option ready for Diego, the coach himself has indicated that the Mexican will have the opportunity to play at some point in the season.

“It happens to Diego Lainez, Víctor Ruiz or players who are not playing at the moment, but they are still important pieces to maintain the level this season,” Pellegrini said.

“We have the players precisely thinking about the importance of having the ability through a squad to remain competitive in all competitions. Now we go from the Cup to the League and we are going to see which is the best eleven available,” said the strategist.

Within three and a half years Diego Lainez in Betis, the Mexican only has 67 games played, four goals and four assists. None of his annotations have occurred within LaLiga.