Did you miss them at the movies? We tell you where to watch these movies

Comparing the changes that the entertainment industry has had with the movements of the tectonic plates is not crazy for the researcher of television dynamics, Omar Mauricio Velásquez, coordinator of the audiovisual area of ​​Social Communication of the U. Eafit. The simultaneity (that they are seen at the same time in cinema and platforms) and even the instantaneity that the exhibition of films has today is a change in cinema as a social act that had a definitive transformation with the pandemic, he says: the industry was forced to release movies on platforms and at home the experience became better from a technological point of view, “incredible screens and audio systems”.

As we have changed

The film critic Samuel Castro remembers all that path that a production had to go through before it could be seen comfortably in his living room (this happened 10 years ago, before Netflix): “From movie theaters to having it on DVD it was at least 6 months when it was very successful. A little less when it was the heap”.

The order of the windows (this is what the space of time between one medium or another is called) was: it was presented at festivals, then in movie theaters, then in the airplane entertainment system, on pay-per-view channels, DVD and Blu-ray followed, from there they were already seen on cable channels and finally on broadcast television.

But the platforms arrived that began to present projects with cinematographic quality in their series, “the actors realized this and suddenly we were already in the new golden age of television, with the great series. And when we least expected it, the platforms were installed and we basically had what was happening in the cinema simultaneously,” says Velásquez. “Movie buffs today have everything more at hand,” Castro concludes.

And so directors like Christopher Nolan (the one from EThe Knight of the Night Y Tenet) deny the fact that a film is seen simultaneously in theaters and platforms – he is a defender of the cinematographic experience – there does not seem to be going back.

That is why we share this list. If you didn’t get to see these films in the cinema, schedule yourself, you can already see them in your living room. And if not, very soon