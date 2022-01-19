Designers have the power to shape the metaverse. That’s how.

This article was translated from our English edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The opinions expressed by the collaborators of Entrepreneur they are personal.

The world we live in is changing rapidly. Technologies become an integral part of our environment and the boundaries between the real and virtual worlds blur. Companies like Meta understand the massive change our society is going through right now and come up with new solutions. One of the most recent and notable changes is the release of the metaverse. Like any new technology, it responds to changes in user needs: it acts as a bridge that connects the physical world with the digital one.

Here’s why the metaverse will be the next big thing and how you can design the best metaverse user experience.

Why is the world ready for the metaverse?

The metaverse is a virtual space that people can visit and spend time. The concept of metaverse is not new. Similar ideas were introduced in many science fiction novels and movies, including the movie Ready Player One 2018 directed by Steven Spielberg. But why did the metaverse concept become so popular in 2021, not a decade ago? The reason is simple: we’re going through a massive cultural shift right now, and technology is finally ready to support us in that. Metaverse is not a revolution; it is an evolution of the way we interact with other people, and it is an evolution of the Internet that takes people from web browsing to a fully immersive experience.

Related: Unlocking The True Potential Of The Metaverse

Let’s break down what makes the metaverse so important.

medium of interaction

The metaverse concept has gained a lot of traction during the pandemic. The pandemic has a significant impact on our daily lives: it changes the way we interact with other people and companies. Instead of face-to-face interaction, we gravitate towards online calls. And the next logical step is to create a natural environment for online interactions, a virtual space where everyone feels comfortable. It was almost impossible to build such a virtual space just a decade ago. But in 2021, the technology is ready: VR headsets like the Oculus Rift, which cost around $500, allow people to join the virtual world.

digital economy

Metaverse is more than a virtual space; It is a space that has its economy. We have money that we can exchange for goods in the real world. We have a cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the world of the metaverse. NFT guarantees users title deed, which means their virtual goods cannot be copied. Digital assets, such as land and buildings, can be created and traded. And just like real-world assets, they can also be used to demonstrate social status.

digital avatars

Metaverse will help people escape physical limits. People will be able to create a digital avatar that matches their expectations. Everything from the avatar’s body features to the clothes it wears will be customizable. The avatar will also gain a digital identity that will help them access digital services in the metaverse.

Opportunities for designers.

Today designers have a unique opportunity to shape the future. The choices we make can impact our world in more ways than we can imagine. It is a great opportunity for designers to innovate and develop unexpected solutions.

Related: Metaverse: A Revolutionary Innovation for Entrepreneurs

Let’s focus on a few fundamental things that need to be included in the design.

Honoring ethical design

People will join the metaverse to fulfill their individual needs: collaborate with other people, play games with friends, or explore new opportunities. And it’s up to the designers to create a place where interaction is comfortable. The ease of use of the metaverse is only half the picture; It must be nice to be in the metaverse environment. That is why it is essential to incorporate ethics from the beginning. Today’s internet is a toxic place where digital bullying is a common problem. A toxic metaverse environment will not be comfortable for users.

Here are three areas designers should focus on:

Avoid dark patterns. Don’t use patterns that force users to make decisions they don’t want to make.

Design for better accessibility. Let users of all abilities be part of the system you design.

Focus on creating better user and community engagement

The success of the metaverse will be defined not only by the technology itself, but also by how many people embrace this concept and join the virtual space. The metaverse should encourage long-term engagement: the more time users spend in the metaverse, the more it feels like a real place. One of the challenges designers will have is helping creators (users creating new assets or creating content in real time) show their true potential.

So here are some things for designers to focus on:

Acknowledge creators and make sure they have enough freedom to create content in this new context.

Honor safety and security. Users must trust that the system is safe to use.

Verbalize the value of groups and communities. Create a sense of belonging to a particular group or community. Help users move from “me” to “we” when interacting in the metaverse.

Sustainability. No matter what space users are in, they are constantly influenced by other people. To create sustainable behaviors, metaverse creators must select influencers carefully. It is important to choose the ones that convey the right messages.

Create immersive interactions

Our civilization is entering a new era where people can explore new ways of interacting in a whole new space. The experience of the interactions will be determined by the visual appearance of the digital space (3D objects, moving graphics) and its interaction patterns.

The ultimate goal of product design is to make the audience feel like the metaverse is a real space. Since the metaverse is 3D space, it is possible to rely on the existing development methods of the game industry. Game worlds like Fortnite, Minecraft, and Roblox created a solid foundation for the metaverse.

If designers want to create comfortable interactions, they need to reuse common interaction mechanisms from popular games that people play. Do some user research (the target audience is the younger generation, as they are likely to become early adopters of the new model), pick a few popular games for your list, and analyze interaction patterns.

Related: The New Wave of Web 3.0 Metaverse Innovations

New emerging business models

Metaverse will also change the way people interact with companies. Think of it as an ecosystem: one big digital world where many different digital services are developed. This digital world should allow users to find most of the services they can find in the real world. Business owners will likely want to have their own spaces within the metaverse, and this space will be much more than just another sales channel. They should consider how users will interact with their brand in this space: what it should look like, how users can buy the products the brand offers, etc.

It’s clear that the metaverse extends far beyond the game universe, but the true potential of the metaverse remains to be seen. We are at the dawn of a new technical revolution and, at this stage, we have more questions than answers. But that’s what makes the metaverse so exciting. It provides designers with unique opportunities to develop innovative solutions that will become industry standards.