Dance, laughter and complicity: Will Smith celebrated his mother’s 85th birthday with a fun video

Will Smith, who is one of the most active celebrities on social media, shared on her Instagram profile a fun clip with her mother that sparked a revolution among her fans. The artist, best known for his versatility in front of the camera, has more than 57 million followers who interact with your content on a daily basis.

Will Smith is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood



It would not be an exaggeration to say that Will Smith is one of the most multifaceted artists in the industry. The American actor, rapper and director began his artistic career in music. However, at the time he was bitten by the acting bug and participated in series such as The prince of Bel Air. His great talent did not go unnoticed and, little by little, the producers began to notice that television was too small for him. Thus, he made the jump to the big screen and, unlike other big stars who failed miserably when trying to make the risky change, it came out impeccably for him.

Today, the protagonist of king richard He is not only present in the cinema and on television, but he is also very active on social networks. Sketches, family postcards, previews of his work and humorous collaborations with other artists, on Will Smith’s Instagram profile there is a bit of everything. Although people love everything she shares, no matter what it is, her followers especially enjoy seeing behind the scenes of her life. one of the most famous families in the entertainment industry. Because it’s not just Will Smith who had a great career. your minor children, Willow and Jaden Smith, succeed thanks to music and Trey, the eldest, followed in his footsteps as an actor. For his part, his wife, Jada Pink Smith, is a renowned actress.

Will Smith surprised with a video where he dances with his mother

But there is another member of the family who, thanks to a recent video, gained more popularity. This is Will’s mother, Caroline Bright. The woman turned 85 and her son dedicated a tender video to her on her social networks. In it you can see both moving to the rhythm of “I wanna dance with somebody” by Whitney Houston. Holding hands and smiling for a second, they follow the voice of the legendary singer as they clap, sing and show off their incredible dance steps.

Along with the tender sequence, the actor of The Pursuit of Happyness wrote: “85 today! Happy Birthday Mom. Let’s keep dancing until you turn 100.” The post accumulated more than 3 million likes and was filled with comments. Among them were the well wishes of other great stars of the industry such as actor Jamie Foxx, musician DJ Jazzy Jeff and writer Jay Shetty.

Will Smith with his family Instagram

Within his recently published memoirs, Smith reflected on the special bond he has with his mother and recalled the harsh childhood he lived with an alcoholic and violent father. He even revealed that he “thought of murdering the man to avenge” his mother. However, he was able to overcome the complex first years of his life and today he triumphs thanks to his art.