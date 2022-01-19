Cruz Azul Femenil equals against Atlético de San Luis but rises in the Liga MX Femenil table

Natalia Enciso’s only goal was not enough for Cruz Azul Femenil, who finally drew 1-1 against Atlético de San Luis for matchday 2 of Liga MX.

The good debut of Cruz Azul Femenil in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX Femenil, with victory over Mazatlán, had to be repeated. To show that they are serious about the new project, the sky-blues seek to repeat in the Liguilla and improve their participation compared to the previous tournament. With that in mind they went to face Atlético de San Luis.

The match was originally to be played on Sunday, January 16. However, the league chose to postpone it for two days, due to positive cases of covid-19 in the potosina store. Thus, the match was rescheduled for this Tuesday the 18th, at 5:00 p.m., at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez stadium.

And although Cruz Azul Femenil attacked a lot and was more offensive than Atlético de San Luis, the game finally ended in a one-one draw. The cement defense had a good night, since they had no problems with the few rival arrivals, except for the only goal that came in the 43rd minute from the feet of Daniela Carrandi.

But the marker was opened by the Machine. Natalia Enciso was the author and after 35 minutes she scored her eleventh goal with the light blue jersey since she arrived at the club at the beginning of 2018. The striker took advantage of a rebound from the Potosí defense and scored the 1-0, which would not be definitive. It is his second goal in the tournament.

The match between Cruz Azul Femenil and Atlético de San Luis ended tied 1-1 and the Machine climbed the table to first place, tied with six other clubs: Chivas, Toluca, Tigres, Tijuana, San Luis and América, all with four points and only ordered by goal difference. The celestial, in theory, were fifth.