Coal power generation grew more than renewables in 2021

The world is still far from reaching its goal of zero net emissions by 2050, there is a lack of political action by governments, recognized the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In the past year, rising energy demand has driven coal-fired power generation to overtake renewables, it added.

According to the IEA’s January Electricity Market Report, the rapid economic recovery and more extreme weather conditions than in 2020, last year global electricity demand grew 6%, the highest in percentage terms since 2010.

But in absolute terms, last year’s increase, which was more than 1,500 terawatt-hours, was the largest on record, the report said.

In that sense, the electricity produced from renewable sources grew 6% in 2021, which although it was a strong increase, it was not enough to meet the high demand, he added.

It may interest you: Ocean temperatures rose to record highs in 2021

While coal-fired generation rose 9%, serving more than half of the increase in demand and reaching a new all-time high, this was also fueled by high natural gas prices, according to the document.

The emissions of CO2 derived from electricity generation increased 7%, also reaching a historical maximum, this after having decreased the previous two years.

Coal was the main driver of this increase in 2021, accounting for more than 800 million tons of CO2.

Given this scenario and the lack of policies, polluting emissions are expected to remain at the same level for the next three years.

Another aspect that stands out is that the strong increase in demand, also exceeded the capacity of electricity supply sources to keep pace in some important markets, with shortages of natural gas and coal, which caused volatile prices, demand destruction and negative effects on power generators, retailers and end users, primarily in China, Europe and India.

Follow the information on business and news in Forbes Mexico

The outlook for 2022-2024 is for renewables to grow rapidly to almost match the growth in electricity demand, which is anticipated to average 2.7%, but the Covid-19 and the high energy prices generate uncertainty to this forecast.

According to the report, record growth of renewable energy of up to 8% per year on average is expected, with which more than 90% of the growth in net demand during this period would be met.

With a slowdown in electricity demand, fossil fuel-based generation is expected to stagnate and coal-based generation to drop slightly.

“The current policy configuration is insufficient to reduce emissions. In our forecast, electricity sector emissions remain around the same level, should start to decline sharply to meet the IEA net-zero emissions for the 2050 scenario″, the report stressed.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed