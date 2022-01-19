Chávez Jr. shoots against his father again: He used more coke than me

the hobby

The controversy surrounding the Chavez has been revived in recent weeks, because the junior has been commissioned to do some controversial statements about his father and his time in boxing.

Now, the Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. attacked again The Caesar of boxing and even against his brothers, where pointed out that “he used more than me”, as well as the family violence he suffered.

“I’ve tried to do the passes with my dad, I listen to him and everything, but… I’ve tried but he listens to a lot of people who don’t want him, although they respect him because they love him very much or because he is a great athlete,” Julio César Chávez Jr. mentioned in his Instagram stories.

He also pointed out that despite being an idol in the sports world, he behaved “badly” with his family, although he assures that they have already forgiven him.

“Athlete and whatever you want, but how did he behave with us, with my family when he was young? Bad. He used more than me, he hit us, he hit my mom. we already forgive him, but now what does he say, that I am worse than him?

HE ALSO LAUGHED AGAINST HIS BROTHERS

After pointing out that his father exhibits and belittles him, he expressed that his brothers have also gone through controversial situations, however they do nothing with them.

“My brothers have been drinking every weekend for five years and they are not hospitalized, but what happens? They don’t generate anything, that’s why they don’t do it,” he added.

​PHOTO WITH CANELO ÁLVAREZ

On his Twitter account, The Caesar of boxing shared a photograph showing off that he visited the Mexican boxer Saúl Cinnamon Álvarez, whom he called his “friend and champion”.

“A pleasure to greet my dear friend and champion Saul Cinnamon! Thanking you for your attention as always”Chavez wrote on his Twitter account.

Given this, the Cinnamon He took the opportunity to share the photo with his followers and replied: “an honor always champion”.

