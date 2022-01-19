Cardi B Reveals She’s ‘Very Close’ to Getting Her Two Children’s Names Tattooed on Her Face

It is possible that Cardi-B soon reveal the name of your second baby in a very unique way.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old “I Like It” rapper shared on her Twitter account that she “really” wants to get her 4-month-old son’s name tattooed on her face. The singer and her husband Offset welcomed their son last September and have yet to reveal the little boy’s name.

Random but…I’m 1% close to getting my kids names tattooed on my face too…I really want to!” wrote the singer, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset.

The star then noted in a follow-up tweet that she would like the custom tattoo “on my jawline.”

Earlier this month, Cardi praised one of her son’s major accomplishments in a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories.

“I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” Cardi said. “I put this on everything I love.”

She added that her husband Offset, who is also the father of three other children from previous relationships, also witnessed the special moment.

“Yesterday, I was like ‘Do you love mom? Yeah? ‘” the mother of two shared. “Then I’ll

I asked again. ‘Do you love mom?’ And he said ‘Yes!'”

She insisted that he did not respond with childish language, but clearly stated that he loves her.

That’s not the only word the rapper said the baby has mastered. She added that she was watching Cocomelon when she said “hello” while singing along to the popular children’s show.

“I don’t know if that’s like the pandemic. I don’t know if this is normal,” Cardi added. “This shit is crazy. I need a camera in her room 24/7.”

He seemed to turn to the boy and said, “You’re talking and you just turned 4 months today. You’re really talking.”