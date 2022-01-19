Britney Spears Slams ‘Bully’ Dad Jamie for ‘Taking $6 Million’ From Her During Guardianship & Demands Money Back

BRITNEY Spears slammed her father, Jamie, for “taking over $6 million” from the iconic pop star during her conservatorship, as she now wants the money back.

In November 2021, Britney’s conservatorship officially ended after 13 years without requiring any further mental evaluation.

5

According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has filed legal documents alleging that Jamie, 69, engaged in financial and business mismanagement on his own account…engaged in abusive and bullying conduct toward his daughter. , deprived his daughter of fundamental civil rights. freedoms…”

Britney’s attorney also claims that the controversial father was not entitled to the $6 million he earned over the duration of the conservatorship, as the hitmaker hopes the judge at her next hearing will order Jamie to repay the cash.

According to legal documents, Jamie allegedly used a portion of the $6 million to launch a show titled Cookin’ Cruzin’ & Chaos.

Aside from the $6 million, Mathew claims that even more was spent on attorneys for the conservatorship, fees said to have totaled $30 million.

The January 19 hearing will focus on finances, as Jamie reportedly wants her eldest daughter to cover her attorney fees.

Previous legal documents highlighted the huge amount of Britney’s fortune that Jamie earned in recent years.

It read: “…He reportedly received 1.5% of the gross income generated from Ms. Spears’ performances and merchandise sales associated with her successful multi-year residency in Las Vegas.

“This gross just for the box office was approximately $137.7 million, plus merchandise sales.

“Mr. Spears’ cut from that residence is estimated to be at least $2.1 million. He also received a 2.95% commission on Ms. Spears’ gross receipts from her 2011 Femme Fatale tour, which netted him an estimated $500,000…”

CRASH CLAIMS

Britney was first placed in strict conservatorship in 2008, which gave her father control of most of her decisions.

In June, the star would make some shocking accusations against her father during a court hearing.

According to Britney, she was not allowed to marry and was forced to put in an IUD that she cannot take out in order to have another baby.

Britney shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

However, the 40-year-old regained control of her life last year after her conservatorship officially ended.

BRIT SOUNDS OFF

Since then, Britney has been extremely vocal, criticizing members of her family, especially her younger sister, Jamie Lynn.

In fact, the artist recently shared that she wishes she had “slapped” her sister and her mom Lynne too.

Britney and Jamie Lynn have continued to go back and forth amid the release of the Zoey 101 actress’s memoir Things I Should Have Said.

Many harsh words and claims have been exchanged, including an allegation that Britney once grabbed a knife and locked her and Jamie Lynn in a room.

‘so scary’

While speaking to JuJu Chang on ABC, Jamie Lynn reflected on the alleged incident: “I was scared. That was a moment I had.

“I was also afraid to say anything because I didn’t want to upset anyone, but I was also so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Britney would criticize the claims, calling them “crazy lies” and telling her sister that she’s “lowered to a new level.”

5

5

5

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn breaks down in tears over breakup with celebrity brother in GMA interview