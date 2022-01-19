Britney criticizes Christina Aguilera for keeping quiet about guardianship

The “Princess of Pop” Britney Spears took to her Instagram stories to post a video of fellow ’90s pop star Christina Aguilera refusing to answer a question about Spears during a recent interview, Variety reported.

The video is from the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards, when a reporter asked Aguilera if she had been in communication with Spears after their 13-year conservatorship ended.

Aguilera’s publicist then intervenes the reporter’s question to push Aguilera away, saying, “No, we’re not doing that tonight. Sorry.”

Aguilera frowns and tells reporters she can’t answer the question before walking away from the press line, adding, “But I’m happy for her.”

Spears posted the video of Aguilera along with the message: “I love and adore everyone who supported me but refusing to speak when you know the truth is tantamount to a lie!!!! 13 years of being in a corrupt and abusive system, but why is it such a difficult subject for people to talk about? I’m the one who passed it!!!! All the fans who spoke up and supported me, thank you…yes I do matter!!!!! “.

Spears and Aguilera rose to fame together as child stars in Disney’s “The Mickey Mouse Club,” which they co-starred in from 1993 to 1994. As teenagers, they both catapulted to international stardom at the same time, when female pop singers were growing up in the boy band era of the ’90s, alongside Mandy Moore and Jessica Simpson. In 2003, the infamous star performed at the MTV VMAs with Madonna.

On Friday night, Lady Gaga spoke to Variety at the premiere of her movie “House of Gucci,” when asked about Spears, she said she’d like to collaborate with her. “Of course!” he exclaimed.

“Britney is a woman in this business who showed a lot of energy in her sexuality, even in her youth, in a way that, I think, for me as a young woman, it was just to inspire and empower,” Lady Gaga He said.

“And I would really like to say this: We can all support her, but the person who changed her life was her. So this change that’s happening for her, it happened because of her, I think. I am excited for his future and wish him all the best.”