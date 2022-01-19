Billie Eilish will premiere a concert on Disney + directed by Robert Rodríguez

There is not the slightest doubt that Billie Eilish is one of the most important and popular artists of the momentAlthough many do not understand it. Since the release of her debut album, her career has risen to new heights until she has become one of the singers who pack practically any place where she performs. However, this 2021 He will return through the front door with his second record material.

As you may remember, at the end of April he confirmed the details of his next studio album, which will be named Happier Than Ever. Despite the fact that we had already heard some songs that are included in the official tracklist, since then he has released a couple of singles such as “Your Power”, “Lost Cause” and the most recent of them “NDA” (which you can listen over here). But believe it or not, this is not the only thing you will do to promote it.

Billie Eilish will come to Disney + with a special concert

It turns out that this July 22, billie eilish He made a very special announcement through his social networks. To give you an idea, the 19-year-old singer revealed that will premiere on Disney + a concert that bears the name Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a presentation and audiovisual experience where will perform intimately the 16 songs from his second studio album in sequential order for the first and only time.

In accordance with Billboard, the show was filmed at the Hollywood Bowl and was directed by Robert Rodriguez (yes, the same as Sin City Y spy kids) Y patrick osborne (Oscar winner in 2014 for the short feast). According to a statement, in addition to music the show will also have animation elements that will take viewers on a dream trip through Los Angeles, Billie’s hometown, and its most iconic settings.

As if that wasn’t enough, Billie Eilish will have several special guests for this unique concert, and among them are his brother and producer, FINNEAS; as well as the Los Angeles Children’s Choir, the Los Angeles Philharmonic directed by Music and Artistic Director, Gustavo Dudamel and the Brazilian guitarist Rosemary Lubambo. To finish, the musical arrangements were made by David Campbell, who has worked with Ariana Grande and Harry Styles.

In this show there will be very special guests

Regarding the show that he will present on the streaming platform of the house of Mickey Mouse, Billie commented that it was very important for her to work with a large company in entertainment: “Disney is incredibly iconic, so collaborating on something like that is such an honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is very exciting for me. I hope you love it.”

Remember that Billie Eilish’s new album will hit digital platforms and physical format this July 30, while Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will premiere on Disney+ on September 3. But while we wait for it to launch both, Check out the first preview of the concert below that the pop star will present on this streaming service: