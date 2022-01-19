Billie Eilish laughs in the face of her haters who talk about her ‘flop era’ | Music

billie eilish has used TikTok to respond to the continuous criticism that it is receiving in recent times before the arrival of his new studio album. In a video of just a few seconds, the American soloist appears holding back her laughter as best she can and with a gesture of disbelief at the comments of various haters who talk about her ‘flop era’.

“Literally what I see on this app every day. Bite the dust. My boobs are bigger than you” replied the interpreter. According to these comments from different users, the singer would be “failing” in her attempt to conquer the world charts again. And all because with his debut album When we fall asleep, where do we go? He left the bar at a great height that he would not be reaching now with the premiere of his new singles.

At the moment Billie Eilish has presented NDA, Lost cause, Your power, My future and Therefore I am of his forthcoming new studio album happier than ever. There are barely two weeks left for its release and what has been clear throughout 2021 is that this has been the album that the artist wanted to record and that, unlike the recording process of the first one, she has enjoyed it to the fullest.

The interpreter has repeated on several occasions that the creation of her new songs has not made her vomit and that she has enjoyed the experience of telling and talking about the things she sings about. A circumstance that has little or nothing to do with the results in sales and not even with the taste or acceptance of their new songs by the public.

Perhaps in figures it can be ensured that the premiere of the new Billie Eilish has not managed to repeat the numbers of her record debut, but what the singer from Los Angeles (California, United States) is clear about is that she neither needs nor you need it. And surely there is an audience, new or the same, capable of enjoying his new sound bet.