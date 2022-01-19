Beware, Pokémon Legends: Arceus seems to have leaks: there will be no spoilers in Nintenderos – Nintenderos

After learning about the latest news from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title in the form of details: it is a terrible leak notification of the game.

Pokémon Legends leak-free zone: Arceus

The information we bring today allows us to confirm what appear to be the first leaks of the title. Some images have begun to appear on social networks, so we recommend you be careful when visiting them. If you are interested in the game, stay away from them these days!

In Nintenderos we will not share any filtration or leak. This is a spoiler-free zone where we will only offer official information shared by Nintendo or The Pokémon Company.

We’ll be bringing you our full coverage of the game soon, so stay tuned. And be careful dodging the leaks!

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

Fountain. Fountain.