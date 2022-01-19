Betterware strengthens its catalog and acquires Jafra’s operations in Mexico and the US

the mexican company Betterware signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Jafra’s operations in Mexico and the United States from the Vorwerk Group, based in Germany, for $255 million, with a debt-free and cash-free balance sheet.

The company expects to close the transaction in the first half of 2022, subject to the approval of the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) and trusts that it will be highly additive from the first year.

“The acquisition will be through a combination of $225 million in debt financing and $30 million in available cash. Following the transaction, Betterware will continue to have a strong balance sheet and a low leverage ratio of 1.4x, which will allow the company to also invest to support its growth and continue to pay its quarterly dividend of 9.38 pesos per share.” Betterware.

Luis Campos, Executive Chairman of the Betterware Board of Directors, considered that this aligns perfectly with their strategy and will expand their growth potential and allow them to expand its geographic presence to include North America, in addition to strengthening its position in Mexico and expanding its categories to include beauty and personal care products.

“With the addition of 443,000 independent Jafra consultants, the acquisition will also provide us with the opportunity to continue to capitalize on the strong trend of online direct selling and the significant opportunity for e-commerce what we see for our business. We believe Jafra has significant growth potential ahead through its digital transformation, which will be accelerated by leveraging our scale and infrastructure.”

And it is that Jafra is a world leading direct sales brand in the beauty and personal care products industry with a strong presence in Mexico and the United States, with sales of 5,800 million pesos.

In September of last year, Betterware, dedicated to catalog sales, announced that it would not only seek to double its presence in the number of homes in Mexico, but that in its expansion plan it has its sights set on South America to reach the next 3 years to Colombia and Peru.

During the company’s debut on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), Luis Campos pointed out that they have a 20% household penetration in the country, but in the next 5 years they expect it to be 40%.

“We are already working intensely on geographic expansion, we have initially thought of continuing with our operations in Central America, which has been very successful, a year after starting operations, it is growing at double digits, the operation is already profitable, with an Ebitda between 15 and 20%, this encourages us that by replicating our business in countries like Colombia or Peru, the success of Betterware can be replicated”, he stated.

